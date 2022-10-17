BCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Amendment to Stock Repurchase Program

BAYONNE, N.J., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has amended its current stock repurchase program to increase the number of shares to be repurchased. Under the stock repurchase program as adopted on December 11, 2020, the Company was authorized to repurchase up to 500,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. As of September 30, 2022, 417,650 of those 500,000 shares had been repurchased under the program. The amendment to the stock repurchase program increases the number of shares yet to be repurchased from 82,350 shares to a total number of 500,000 shares.



The 500,000 shares authorized to be repurchased under the amended program equate to approximately 2.9% of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had approximately 16,973,870 million shares of common stock outstanding.

Under the stock repurchase program, the Company may repurchase shares of common stock from time to time in open market transactions or in privately negotiated transactions as permitted under applicable rules and regulations. Open market repurchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and applicable legal requirements. Repurchases may be conducted from time to time and may be suspended or terminated at any time without notice. The timing, volume and nature of such purchases will be determined at the sole discretion of the Company’s management at prices the Company considers attractive and in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, trading price, alternate uses for capital, the Company’s financial performance, and applicable securities laws, and may be suspended or discontinued at any time. No assurance can be given that any particular amount of common stock will be repurchased. Repurchases may also be made pursuant to a trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act, which would permit shares to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so because of self-imposed trading blackout periods or other regulatory restrictions. This repurchase program may be modified, extended or terminated by the Board of Directors at any time.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has 28 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and three branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.

