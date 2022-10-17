Apollo Names Carey F. Lathrop Chief Operating Officer of Credit Business

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that industry veteran Carey F. Lathrop has joined as a Partner and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Apollo’s Credit business. Lathrop will work with Apollo’s leadership team to continue successfully scaling Apollo’s global platform, reporting to John Zito, Deputy CIO of Credit, and Byron Vielehr, COO of Apollo’s asset management business.



“We are pleased to welcome Carey to Apollo as we continue to execute on our ambitious growth strategy and ensure we deliver the best possible experience to our borrowers, clients and other counterparties,” Zito said. “Having spent more than three decades in financial services, Carey brings tremendous operational and capital markets expertise to our platform, and I look forward to partnering with him to drive our strategic priorities for Credit.”

Lathrop said, “Apollo operates at the leading edge of markets, and I was attracted to the opportunity to join a firm that’s well established yet entrepreneurial and fast-growing. I am excited to work with John and the team – particularly at such a historic time in credit markets – to reinforce Apollo’s leading position in the market.”

Prior to joining Apollo, Lathrop spent over 30 years at Citibank, most recently as its Global Co-Head of Markets and previously as COO of Citibank N.A. He is also a former member of the US Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee of The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

Zito added, “Apollo’s success is ultimately driven by the strength of our team. We are always excited to add a leader of Carey’s caliber and continue to make Apollo a home for the industry’s best talent.”

Apollo’s premier Yield franchise spans the full financing universe across private and public markets and is Apollo’s largest asset management strategy by AUM, with approximately $376 billion under management as of June 30, 2022. Apollo serves as a financing partner of choice, helping companies access flexible capital solutions to fund their growth and achieve their corporate objectives. The platform spans corporate credit, including investment and sub investment grade, direct lending, asset-backed finance and more. As of second quarter 2022, Apollo’s owned and operated platforms originated approximately $100 billion annually.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2022, Apollo had approximately $515 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

