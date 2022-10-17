OpenBots Capitalizes on Security With SOC2 and HIPAA Certifications

SEATTLE, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With its release, OpenBots gains security and compliance certifications that include PCI DSS, SOC2 Type 1, and HIPAA. "OpenBots' SOC 2 Type 1 certification is an essential milestone in our compliance journey as it reinforces our commitment to security for our customers," said Ashish Nangla, co-founder and CEO of OpenBots.

There is a demand for automation software to be immensely flexible and protect and secure data for various applications. The security improvements of the OpenBots Platform go hand in hand with the need to exchange sensitive customer data securely between systems in industries like banking and healthcare.

The OpenBots team recently attended the Banking Automation Summit in Seattle to discuss the importance of data security with banking and financial service leaders.

"Banks have been the largest consumers of RPA since its boom in 2016. They have many linear processes, and typically use one of the top 3 core banking systems … FIS, Fiserv, or Jack Henry. These systems have underlying sub-applications that don't speak to each other. RPA offers a cost-effective way to transfer data between these systems seamlessly with 100% accuracy." — Gabriel Skelton, Director of Banking, Mortgage and Insurance Automation Solutions at OpenBots.

The AICPA is the authorizing body that regulates SOC standards for service organizations in multiple categories, including security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

As defined by the AICPA, "SOC for Service Organizations are internal control reports on the services provided by a service organization providing valuable information that users need to assess and address the risks associated with an outsourced service."

"As automation on cloud is gaining momentum in the market," Nangla continues, "our cybersecurity program is even more incentive for customers to migrate to our platform. OpenBots continues to make significant investments to establish and maintain the highest level of security compliance."

OpenBots is an intelligent automation platform used to scale business processes by mimicking human behavior. The platform allows users to automate processes on top of any app or system and build workflows for business teams and customers.

