DICE Therapeutics Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DICE), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas, today announced the closing on October 17, 2022 of its previously announced upsized underwritten public offering of 9,452,054 shares of its common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase 1,232,876 additional shares, at a public offering price of $36.50 per share. All shares of common stock were offered by DICE. The gross proceeds to DICE from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $345.0 million.



BofA Securities, SVB Securities, Evercore ISI and Guggenheim Securities acted as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

About DICE Therapeutics, Inc.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE is initially focused on developing oral therapeutics against well-validated targets in immunology, with the goal of achieving comparable potency to their systemic biologic counterparts, which have demonstrated the greatest therapeutic benefit to date in these disease areas. The Company’s DELSCAPE platform is designed to discover selective oral small molecules with the potential to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics. DICE’s lead therapeutic candidates are oral antagonists of the pro-inflammatory signaling molecule, IL-17, which is a validated drug target implicated in a variety of immunology indications. DICE is also developing oral therapeutic candidates targeting α4ß7 integrin and αVß1/αVß6 integrin for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, respectively.

