Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Size is projected to reach USD 1.18 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.40%: Spherical Insights

New York, United States, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market was valued at USD 625 Million in 2021, the market is projected to grow USD 1180.40 Million in 2030, at a CAGR of 10.40%. as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Changes the concept of delivery. Contrary to home delivery the things are bundled and born off at the machine-controlled locker by the external traveler. In fact, the range of delivery choices and therefore the supposed quality of the delivery service are major call criteria for online customers and thence directly impact e-commerce businesses within the marketplace. These lockers are accessible every moment of the day, the customer usually has 3 days to collect the parcel, if he/she fails to do so which only happens in (1% of the cases) the item will be taken back to the hub by the courier. Another option is additionally offered, just in case of unsuccessful home delivery, the traveler might conjointly leave the parcel at the machine-controlled parcel station for the client to choose up afterward rather than creating second or third redelivery that normally is at the value of the patron It is no coincidence that logistics providers place their automated parcel delivery terminals in busy areas.





Technology Advancement in Automated Parcel Delivery Terminal

This is a part of the most strategy to attenuate the space travelled by the traveler and also the recipient who should in person collect the parcel. Parcel delivery terminals are carefully positioned near residential areas such as post offices, universities, shopping centers, stations, etc. This in turn enables simple access often linking the trip with other activities also referred to as trip chaining. Keeping up with the approach to life of today’s urban customers, self-service lockers supply larger convenience and suppleness in managing their parcel deliveries. Customers can have several mailing addresses by choosing automatic parcel delivery terminals placed among the tube stations or completely different public places. This method is very convenient for e-commerce firms, supply suppliers, and after all, customers, as they will collect, post, or come parcels supported their schedule. Self-serviced terminals facilitate e-commerce firms bring down their supply prices caused by lost deliveries as within the case of the normal delivery method. These terminals are purposeful 24*7, which ensures that the delivery workers don’t miss any delivery.





Rising Parcel Volume and Increasing Delivery Re-Attempts the Drive Market Growth

Customers profit here from all services associated with parcel assortment and drop-off. It is, thus, not solely attainable to select up merchandise bought from on-line outlets additionally as create returns round the clock, however additionally to send parcels to any address the pliability in automatic parcel delivery assortment provides bigger convenience to internet buyers. They will collect their package in their free time, on the means back home once workplace hours, and through weekends. Such delivery choices create an e-commerce business to stand out from its competitors and enhance customers’ whole expertise. This, in turn, can build client loyalty and whole strength with repeat purchases.

There are many reasons that are propelling the trade forward. The market is basically influenced by the ascension in e-commerce, which successively has generated a high demand for categorical delivery services. This has consequently propelled firms to rent a lot of labor. Moreover, factors like incapability of constructing deliveries to remote areas and failing delivery tries are accountable for the acquisition of further prices to the businesses. Governments across the globe are greatly emphasizing digitalization and promoting cashless payments. The Cash on Delivery (COD) option available in intelligent parcel delivery terminals allows clients and their customers to make successful and smooth transactions, thus helping governments in achieving their political agendas of a cashless, digital, and more transparent economy.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size 2030 USD 1180.40 Million CAGR 10.40% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered Type, End User, and By Region Report Coverage Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Cleveron Ltd. InPost, KEBA AG, Neopost Group Key Market Opportunities Availability Of Alternative Delivery Solutions Limit Market Growth Key Market Drivers Rising Parcel Volume and Increasing Delivery Re-Attempts Drive Market Growth

Key Insights

Rising Parcel Volume and Increasing Delivery Re-Attempts Drive Market Growth

Availability Of Alternative Delivery Solutions Limit Market Growth

Geographically, North America region is dominating share of the global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals market due to the expanding usage of smart connected devices, the industrial Internet of things, and flexible networks.





COMPETETIVE ANALYSIS

Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Cleveron Ltd.

InPost

KEBA AG

Neopost Group

Bell and Howell, LLC.

Winnsen Industry Co., Ltd.

ByBox Holdings Ltd.

ENGY Company

TZ Ltd





Segmentation of Automated Parcel Delivery Terminal Market

By Type

Indoor terminal

Outdoor terminal

By End User

Logistics & shipping

Retail

Government organizations

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





Market News

March 2021- Venipak intends to invest 4 million euros in the Baltics to expand its automated parcel machine network by 600 units. 600 new contactless machines are being installed to support the company's plan to install 600 new hands-free automated parcel machines strategically located throughout the Baltic states.

Venipak intends to invest 4 million euros in the Baltics to expand its automated parcel machine network by 600 units. 600 new contactless machines are being installed to support the company's plan to install 600 new hands-free automated parcel machines strategically located throughout the Baltic states. April 2021- Cleveron, the world's largest leading parcel delivery robotics company, has unveiled the Cleveron 701 unmanned semi-autonomous last mile delivery vehicle. This product is intended for retailers and logistics firms looking to improve their last mile delivery solutions and efficiencies. This enables businesses to comply with the recent acceleration of ecommerce and the rapidly changing retail environment by expanding their same-day delivery capabilities.

Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Size to grow USD 1180.40 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 10.40%





