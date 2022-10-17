CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

LEAWOOD, Kan., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank, today reported operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



The third quarter earnings release can be viewed here: https://investors.crossfirstbankshares.com/financials-filings/quarterly-results

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will host a conference call to review third quarter results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. CT / 11 a.m. ET. To access the event by telephone, please dial (833) 630-1956 at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call and request access to the CrossFirst Bankshares call. International callers should dial +1 (412) 317-1837 and request access as directed above.

The call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6enfwdfg. Please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the call to allow time for registration.

For those unable to join the presentation, a replay of the call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live call. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 and enter the replay access code 4987463. International callers should dial +1 (412) 317-0088 and enter the same access code. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 90 days on the company’s website.

About CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. CrossFirst Bank has nine full-service banking locations in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Arizona that offer products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. For more information, visit crossfirstbank.com.

