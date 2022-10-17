Sportsmania Announces Blockchain-Based Sports Prediction Platform

Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsmania is pleased to announce the launching of a unique sports prediction platform for sports lovers across the globe.

The decentralized platform is driven by Blockchain technology and was created on Binance Smart Chain, one of the leading platforms for blockchain-based projects.





Building on sports’ unifying power, Sportsmania intends to unify global communities by connecting sports lovers with sporting activities they enjoy irrespective of their gender, age, culture, ethnicity, or nationality.

According to the team, the goal is to turn people’s passions into money-making opportunities. “Sportsmania comprises of an innovative and unique sports prediction platform where sports enthusiasts can predict scores of real live sporting events and win 2-100x of their investment,” the team explained.

Besides the opportunity to enable sports lovers to earn passively from their passion, the company also has a unique NFT collection of legendary sports personalities drawn from different sports.

The team has finalized plans to create a collection of legendary sports players who have carved a niche for themselves and have brought smile and happiness to their teeming fans in their chosen careers.

Football Legends NFTs will be released first, followed by the Basketball Legends NFTs. Others in the pipeline are Cricket, Tennis, Rugby, Golf, and Baseball Legend NFTs.

The team has rolled out mining fees for the NFTs:

30% burn or buyback of $SPM to increase the price floor.

30% set aside as a lottery win for 5 lucky NFT minters.

35% to boost marketing and CEX listings.

How does it Work?

Sports fans across the globe are invited to put their knowledge and skills to use by predicting scores of real sports matches and creating a passive income source through sports prediction.

You can test your prediction skills and stand a good chance of winning between 2x and 100x of your investment without running the risk of losing your capital.

Each ticket permits a player to predict scores of up to 4 matches. For a minimum of $20, they can purchase a ticket that is available for purchase with $SPM tokens, BUSD, BNB, or USDT.

Players can choose from 8 modes such as 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x, 10x, 20x, 50x, and 100x for predictions. Each mode comes with its unique winning ratio and attracts a different fee.

The team explained further that players can choose from tons of real live matches and make 3 correct predictions out of the 4 matches in their ticket to win.

However, players who don’t make up to 3 predictions shouldn’t worry because they won’t lose their investment.

Tokenomics



Private sale: 6%.

6%. Staking rewards: 19.2%.

19.2%. CEX/DEX listing : 5%.

: 5%. Public sale: 40%.

40%. Team: 5%.

Social Media