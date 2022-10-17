As California Continues to Grapple with Fentanyl Overdose The Detox Center of LA is Fighting Opioid Addiction One Patient at a Time

Los Angeles, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California -

Los Angeles, CA - The synthetic opioid fentanyl is hitting California hard, causing overdose deaths to rise sharply. In the face of this grim situation, The Detox Center of Los Angeles, part of a nationwide network of addiction treatment centers is not just spotlighting the problem but also promoting solutions.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that has been called the third wave of the modern drug crisis, after prescription painkillers and heroin. Cheap and easy to produce and transport, it’s often added to heroin and other drugs to stretch the dose – but because it’s 100 times stronger than morphine, it often overpowers the user and leads to overdose.

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show the drug is now the top cause of death among U.S. adults (ages 18-45) – more than COVID-19, suicide, and car accidents. It’s tied to at least 70 percent of all drug deaths, according to the CDC, which reports that 37,208 fentanyl-related deaths occurred in 2020 and 41,587 in 2021 – an increase of almost 12 percent.

In California, the CDC says, two of every 10 cases involved fentanyl — a 50 percent jump from the year before.

Numbers like these can be discouraging, but The Detox Center offers a hopeful message: Recovery is possible. Thanks to effective treatment programs, millions of addicted Americans have found new lives in sobriety. The Detox Center celebrates the success of its strong recovery community while also pushing for more help for those still struggling with addiction. Recovery programs and quality treatment facilities around the country have positive stories to share about people who’ve struggled and won their fight against addiction. However, there is still much work to be done to increase awareness and foster a greater understanding of mental and substance use disorders.

Even the White House has joined SAMHSA in this call for action. President Biden endorsed Recovery Month in September in an official proclamation, declaring, “We owe it to the loved ones we have lost to overdose and addiction, to ensure that fewer harmful substances — and particularly illegally manufactured synthetic drugs — reach our communities and that people have greater access to mental health and substance use disorder services.”

The Detox Center of Los Angeles offers an in-house detox program and comprehensive care in a highly structured environment with knowledgeable, experienced staff who can relate to each resident. Individuals can expect personalized care in residential or outpatient settings that offer a safe space without triggers and distractions.

SAMHSA also offers resources for anyone who suffers from addiction or knows someone who needs help, including articles and online tools to aid in discussing recovery. Even those who have not experienced the impact of addiction directly can help eliminate the destructive effects the disease creates in their community.

