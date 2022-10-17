Physician Growth Partners advises The Ross Center in behavioral health transaction with ARC Health

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician Growth Partners (“PGP”) is pleased to have advised The Ross Center (“TRC”), in its recent partnership with ARC Health (“ARC”), a private equity-backed behavioral health platform and a portfolio company of Chicago-based Thurston Group . This transaction represents ARC’s expansion into the Washington, DC-area market and the greater Mid-Atlantic region of the US.



The Ross Center is led by renowned behavioral health specialists, Dr. Beth Salcedo and Greta Hirsch, PhD. Since its founding in the 1990s, TRC has grown to be the leader in psychiatric/psychological care in the Metro DC and NYC areas. With more than 50 board-certified clinicians, TRC delivers a full suite of behavioral health services with a consistent focus the latest treatment programs. Its full-scope of services, along with an unmatched brand, has led to TRC’s rise as an industry thought leader.

ARC Health will leverage its experience and strong executive leadership to accelerate TRC’s growth initiatives. Through expanded provider recruitment, increased treatment offerings, and geographic expansion, TRC and ARC will continue the successful growth of recent years.

PGP served as the exclusive transaction advisor to The Ross Center in their evaluation and execution of this transaction and Russell Hilton of Alston & Bird served as TRC’s legal counsel.

TRC Shareholder & Medical Director Dr. Beth Salcedo said, “Robert Aprill and Ezra Simons were invaluable advisors from the start. The PGP team moved very quickly to ensure we were able to explore all our options in terms of partners. They were extremely focused beyond economics to ensure we’d maintain the autonomy we needed for continued success. There is no way we would have achieved this outcome without PGP. We’re extremely excited about this partnership with ARC.”

Dr. Greta Hirsch, TRC Shareholder & Clinical Director, added “We were lucky to find Ezra Simons and the PGP team. The value they added to our process was significant and we would not have been able to achieve this without them. PGP managed a complicated process with strong attention to detail and focus on timeliness. They helped us achieve our goals to partner with a like-minded organization that would both suit our current needs and bring us to the next level. We look forward to TRC’s next chapter of growth alongside ARC.”

Vince Morra, CEO of ARC Health, explained, “The Ross Center, with their focus on quality care and superior outcomes, is a perfect example of the kind of practice we look to partner with. This partnership allows The Ross Center to maintain clinical autonomy and brand identity without sacrificing financial strength or stability. We are excited for them to be a valued part of our rapidly expanding platform."

Ezra Simons and Robert Aprill of Physician Growth Partners added, “The Ross Center is a nationally recognized group in the outpatient behavioral health space. We’re grateful to have had the opportunity to represent them in this partnership with ARC. We knew that we needed to help them find a partner that would empower continued growth by prioritizing patient care and clinical autonomy. We think that Thurston and ARC have a unique opportunity in front of them and are excited about TRC’s place as a cornerstone in their strategy. We’re extremely bullish on what these groups will accomplish together.”

About Physician Growth Partners

Physician Growth Partners is one of the most active national healthcare advisory firms dedicated to representing physician platforms in transactions with private equity. PGP creates value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction advisory, delivering an optimal outcome for its clients.



