Clot Busting Drugs Market's Growth is Accelerating with Global Rise in Cardiovascular Diseases. Get More Detailed Analysis from Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global clot busting drugs market is estimated to be around US$ 28.8 Bn in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of close to 7.3% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 58.4 Bn in 2032.



The global market for clot busting drugs is expanding rapidly as a result of rapid molecular and biological customization in the clot-busting drugs and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide coupled with an increasing elderly population. In the forecast years, the clot busting drugs market is expected to increase at a significant rate due to the growing need for clot busting drugs in the prevention of heart attacks and strokes.

As clot busting drugs are not reaching the consumers as per the asked demand due to lack of awareness and the side effects of the drugs, thus companies are introducing novel clot busting drugs with minimal side effects at reasonable costs. This is expected to significantly improve the adoption and consumption of clot-busting drugs. The rising product launches and approvals are expected to further contribute to the market growth over the forecast period.

Request a Sample: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15689

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Anticoagulants are the leading segment as a product, and hold approximately 36.7 % market share in 2021, due to the rise in chronic diseases, the development of anticoagulant medicines has become more molecularly and biologically advanced, and emerging nations are increasingly using novel oral anticoagulants.

market share in 2021, due to the rise in chronic diseases, the development of anticoagulant medicines has become more molecularly and biologically advanced, and emerging nations are increasingly using novel oral anticoagulants. Pulmonary Embolism are the leading segment by indication, and held about 31.2 % market share in 2021, owing to the increasing number of cancer patients and patients who have a family history of cardiovascular issues.

market share in 2021, owing to the increasing number of cancer patients and patients who have a family history of cardiovascular issues. Injectable category is the leading segment in route of administration of drugs by holding more than half of the global market share owed to growing need for tools like safety syringes, prefilled syringes, and auto-injectors for the prevention of needle stick injuries.

Hospital Pharmacy is the leading distribution channel as of 2021, withholding about one third of the global market share by value due to wide range of product availability, convenience and patients’ reliance on hospitals for treatments.

By region, North America is leading in the global clot busting drugs market with 32.4% of the revenue share on 2021 and is expected to continue to do so with a projected CAGR rate of 8.0% during the forecasted years.



“Rising initiatives to promote health benefits of clot busting drugs, as well as the increasing awareness about the prevention of heart attacks and strokes is set to propel the sales of clot busting drugs devices across the globe,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

The market for clot busting drugs is quite competitive due to the presence of numerous local or regional players. The companies are concentrating on implementing different business strategies, such as product launches, drug development, and geographic expansions. For Instance:

In Dec 2021, Janssen Pharmaceutical received U.S. FDA approval for its oral anticoagulant called XARELTO (rivaroxaban). The drug was approved for 2 indications for pediatric category which includes prophylaxis of DVT or deep vein thrombosis resulting in pulmonary embolism.

AstraZeneca's Brilinta (ticagrelor) received FDA approval for its P2Y12 receptor antagonist, an oral, reversible drug that prevents platelet activation, in June 2020 to lower the risk of a stroke or a first heart attack in patients with high-risk of coronary artery disease (CAD).

Browse Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/clot-busting-drugs-market

Key Segments Covered in Clot Busting Drugs Industry Research

By Product:

Thrombolytic Drugs

Anti-Platelet Drugs

Anticoagulants

Others

By Indication:

Pulmonary Embolism

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Atrial Fibrillation

Others

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Drug Store

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle-East and Africa (MEA)



Get In Touch With Our Team For 20% Flat Discount: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15689

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

TOC Continued…!

Get Detailed TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15689

Have a Look at More Valuable Insights of Healthcare

Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market Size: Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market covering sales outlook, demand forecast & up-to-date key trends

Drug Delivery Technology Market Share Drug Delivery Technology Market is expected to be valued at US$ 39,330 Million in 2022

Drug of Abuse Testing Market Demand: Drug of Abuse Testing Market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.5 Bn in 2021, with sales growing at above 5% CAGR through 2031

Drug Device Combination Products Market Growth: Drug Device Combination Products Market overing sales outlook, demand forecast & up-to-date key trends

Drug Discovery Enzymes Market Forecast: Drug Discovery Enzymes Market is likely be worth US$ 1,776.8 million by 2032, from its projected US$ 886.6 million in 2022. A 6.5% CAGR in the market is predicted, during the forecast period

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com