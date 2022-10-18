Temu Meets Consumer Demand for Year-Round Deals With “Every Day is Black Friday” Approach





BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temu, the online marketplace known for quality goods at hard-to-beat prices, is working with its network of suppliers to offer consumers year-round deals on the widest range of merchandise to suit different needs.

Temu’s approach of offering quality products at affordable prices all-year round stands in contrast to the traditional practice of retailers to offer discounts during the year-end holiday season to increase sales and reduce stock.

“At Temu, we believe that every day is Black Friday. We strive to give our customers the best deals every single day because they are our valued customers every single day,” said a Temu spokesman.

Since launching in September 2022, Temu has expanded its range of merchandise and now offers more than 100 categories of products on its website at www.temu.com and mobile apps.

Temu offers a comprehensive range of products and prompt deliveries by tapping the vast network of suppliers and fulfillment partners built up by its sister company, Pinduoduo. Both Temu and Pinduoduo are part of Nasdaq-listed PDD (Nasdaq: PDD), one of the world's biggest e-commerce groups. The group works with more than 11 million suppliers and manufacturers to serve a customer base of close to 900 million consumers, and handled 61 billion orders in 2021.

As the latest member of the PDD e-commerce group, Temu was created with the goal of empowering consumers with more choices of quality products at affordable prices. Temu has said that it will benefit from an initiative by Pinduoduo to help manufacturers create global brands and connect them to consumers globally.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/928049db-6f8a-495f-b2cd-fcb41005e1cd