Mendus AB: Mendus secures manufacturing partner for establishing potential pivotal trial-stage and commercial production of DCP-001

TECH TRANSFER ALIGNS WITH CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY FOR DCP-001



Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced an agreement to enable the technology transfer for manufacturing of the company’s lead development program DCP-001 with Minaris Regenerative Medicine GmbH (“Minaris”), a leading contract development and manufacturing service provider for the cell and gene therapy industry. DCP-001 is currently being evaluated in the ADVANCE II Phase 2 clinical trial to prevent cases of tumor recurrence in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and in the ALISON Phase 1 clinical trial in ovarian cancer.

“Based on our in-house process development experience and capabilities we have developed a DCP-001 process optimized for large-scale industrial manufacturing. With DCP-001 in Phase 2 development and considering the encouraging data reported so far, it is time to take the necessary steps now and prepare for a transition into late-stage manufacturing infrastructure,” commented Leopold Bertea, PhD, Chief Technology Officer of Mendus. “We have chosen Minaris as our CDMO and manufacturing partner in consideration of their demonstrated outstanding abilities and track-record, and their focus on the production of cell and gene therapy products.”

Mendus plans to announce updated results and survival outcomes from the ADVANCE II clinical trial evaluating its lead cancer program DCP-001 as a novel AML maintenance therapy in Q4 2022. Positive interim results reported in May 2022 have demonstrated a successful outcome on the primary study endpoint of measurable residual disease (MRD), including first clear signals that MRD responses translate into relevant survival benefit. Mendus will also present first clinical results from the ALISON trial evaluating DCP-001 in ovarian cancer at the European Society of Gynecological Oncology (ESGO) conference, held October 27-30.





FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@mendus.com





INVESTOR RELATIONS

Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Telephone: + 1 212-915-2577

E-mail: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com





MEDIA RELATIONS

Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu





ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/

