NBPE Announces 30 September 2022 Monthly NAV

18 October 2022

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today releases its 30 September 2022 Monthly Net Asset Value (“NAV”) estimate.

Highlights (30 September 2022)

NAV per share of $27.24 (£24.40); 2% decline in September 2022

(11.2%) NAV TR in the nine months to 30 September 2022

Declines in NAV driven by quoted holdings and negative foreign exchange movements

$119 million of announced realisations through 30 September 2022

$281 million of available liquidity after 2022 Zero Dividend Preference Shares (“ZDPs”) fully repaid on 30 September 2022

Share buyback programme announced

As of 30 September 2022 YTD 1 Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD) (11.2%) (9.6%) 58.9% 89.2% 228.4% MSCI World TR (USD) (17.5%) (11.0%) 27.8% 46.4% 153.6% Share price TR (GBP) (12.8%) (0.1%) 54.1% 89.0% 410.0% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP) (7.9%) (4.0%) 2.4% 11.3% 79.5%

*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.

Business review (at 30 September 2022)

NAV decreased 2% in September 2022, driven by changes in quoted holdings and negative foreign exchange adjustments

1% NAV decrease ($16 million) during the month of September as a result of a decrease in value of quoted holdings (which constitute 11% of portfolio fair value)

1% NAV decrease ($10 million) from negative FX movements, primarily attributable to changes in the EUR/USD rate

Realisations from the portfolio continue in 2022

2022 year to date announced realisations of $119 milllion1

– Six full or partial sales announced in 2022 include: the remaining assets of Telxius, the announced full sales of Leaseplan and Omega Environmental Technologies, the partial realisation of MHS Global, the sale of Stratus Technologies and the partial sale of an additional transaction which was signed in June and closed in August 20222

2022 ZDP fully repaid at maturity and significant available liquidity at 30 September 2022

2022 ZDP final capital entitlement of £63.4 million ($76.4 million) repaid on 30 September 2022

Available liquidity of $275 million undrawn credit line and $6 million of cash

In addition, $39 million of distributions expected over the coming months from announced realisations

Announcement of Share Buyback Programme

On 5 October 2022, NBPE announced it had entered into a new share buyback programme with Jefferies

The programme allows Jefferies, at its discretion, based on criteria set by the board, to repurchase NBPE Class A shares on behalf of NBPE based on multiple factors including the absolute and relative (to peers) discount, as well as broader equity market movements

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 30 September 2022 was based on the following information:

14% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 September 2022

11% in public securities 3% in private direct investments



86% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 June 2022

85% in private direct investments 1% in private fund investments



Supplementary Information (as at 30 September 2022)

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value

($m) % of FV Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 67.1 4.9% Action 2020 3i Consumer / E-commerce 51.9 3.8% Advisor Group 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 46.0 3.4% USI 2017 KKR Financial Services 42.0 3.1% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 41.1 3.0% Material Handling Systems 2017 THL Industrials / Industrial

Technology 40.1 2.9% Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI) 2019 THL Healthcare 35.8 2.6% Cotiviti 2018 Veritas Capital Healthcare 33.4 2.4% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 33.1 2.4% Excelitas 2017 AEA Investors Technology / IT 32.3 2.4% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 30.1 2.2% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer / E-commerce 30.1 2.2% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2018 BC Partners Business Services 29.2 2.1% AutoStore (OB.AUTO) 2019 THL Industrials / Industrial Technology 27.2 2.0% Branded Toy Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Consumer / E-commerce 26.5 1.9% Stubhub 2020 Neuberger Berman Consumer / E-commerce 26.4 1.9% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 26.1 1.9% Engineering 2016 NB Renaissance / Bain Capital Technology / IT 22.7 1.7% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 22.4 1.6% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 22.3 1.6% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 22.1 1.6% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 21.7 1.6% Monroe Engineering 2021 AEA Investors Industrials 21.3 1.6% Chemical Guys 2021 AEA Investors Consumer / E-commerce 21.1 1.5% Accedian 2017 Bridge Growth Partners Technology / IT 20.6 1.5% Bylight 2017 Sagewind Partners Technology / IT 20.5 1.5% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 20.1 1.5% Petsmart / Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) 2015 BC Partners Consumer / E-commerce 18.6 1.4% Renaissance Learning 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 16.8 1.2% Peraton 2021 Veritas Capital Technology / IT 16.3 1.2% Total Top 30 Investments $884.9 64.8%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 75% Europe 21% Asia / Rest of World 4% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Tech, Media & Telecom 21% Consumer / E-commerce 19% Industrials / Industrial Technology 14% Business Services 14% Financial Services 14% Healthcare 10% Other 7% Energy 1% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2014 & Earlier 4% 2015 3% 2016 7% 2017 25% 2018 20% 2019 17% 2020 11% 2021 11% 2022 2% Total Portfolio 100%

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 26 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has over 2,600 professionals. For eight consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Neuberger Berman is a PRI Leader, a designation, since last assessed, that was awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. In the 2021 PRI Assessment, the firm obtained the highest possible scoring for its overarching approach to ESG investment and stewardship, and integration across asset classes. The firm manages $408 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2022. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security. NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.







1 $84 million of cash from realisations received through 30 September 2022, of which $17 million was attributable to a sale announced in 2021, but received in 2022. Including the partial realisation signed in June 2022, NBPE expects total additional net cash from these realisations of $39 million.

2 Additional transaction represents an aggregate gross value to NBPE of approximately $33 million, of which NBPE received approximately $12 million in cash and NBPE elected to roll a total of approximately $21 million in value. The transaction closed in August 2022 and NBPE received the cash in October 2022.





