Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 41

| Source: Spar Nord Bank A/S Spar Nord Bank A/S

Aalborg, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 36

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 41, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement 1,628,000 133,931,032
10 October 2022 17,000  84.47  1,435,990
11 October 2022 16,000  83.60  1,337,600
12 October 2022 15,000  84.24  1,263,600
13 October 2022 15,000  85.02  1,275,300
14 October 2022 13,000  88.56  1,151,280
Total week 41 76,000   6,463,770
Total accumulated1,704,000 140,394,802

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.812.780 treasury shares, equal to 1,47 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


Attachments

No. 36 - Share buybacks - transactions in week 41 - UK