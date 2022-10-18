BLOCKSMITH&Co. and Thirdverse Group Announce New Web3 Game CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS

TOKYO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Game developer Thirdverse Group is collaborating with BLOCKSMITH&Co., a subsidiary of fellow game development studio KLab, to release the new Web3 game CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS-.

Globally popular IP will merge with Web3 technology for a new gaming experience.

The game is scheduled to launch at the end of 2022.

Fans and gamers can join the official Discord server of CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS- for the latest updates.

CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS- is a new blockchain-based game inspired by the manga series Captain Tsubasa, which was first serialized in the manga anthology Weekly Shonen Jump by publisher Shueisha in 1981. Captain Tsubasa has significantly influenced football players and enthusiasts not only in Japan, but around the world.

Players of CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS- can train characters from the original Captain Tsubasa comics and compete against other players. The game's main feature is that players can collect items through matches with other players, then exchange them for rewards such as new lead and support characters.

Unlike conventional smartphone games, the characters in this game will be generative NFTs. This means that each character will have unique attributes and strengths that are randomly generated, ensuring that no two characters are alike.

In addition to creating a game strategy that considers various parameters such as characters' special moves, skills, attributes, and compatibility, the key to victory in CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS- is to develop a unique generative NFT by training and leveling up your character.

One unique feature of CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS- is its in-game marketplace, allowing players to buy and sell their characters.

"Being a part of a game using new technologies, such as the blockchain and NFTs, is something new. Although the game is still in the works, I have high expectations for the experience it will bring for players. I hope that everyone will be able to enjoy this new game," said Yoichi Takahashi, author of Captain Tsubasa.

The games developers BLOCKSMITH&Co. and Thirdverse have extensive experience in the game industry. Since 2019, Thirdverse has released several multiplayer VR combat games, with several blockchain game projects in the pipeline as well. BLOCKSMITH&Co. is a subsidiary of popular game studio KLab, which has been a worldwide leader in mobile gaming since 2000, known for its emphasis on quality and innovative games.

"The inspiration of this game was the feeling of wanting to play blockchain games with my favorite IP and characters. I am humble to take this exciting challenge to create new game experiences together with everyone," said Shun Fujiyoshi, Producer of CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS-.

CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS- features music composed by Shinichi Osawa (Mondo Grosso), a leading music producer in the Japanese club scene, to bring both old and new fans into the world of Captain Tsubasa.

"Of the many ways to use music, I believe its affinity with games is especially profound. Particularly in this project, taking multiple approaches to a single song in stems and enjoying the wonder of the combinations was a groundbreaking concept," said Shinchi Osawa, also known as MONDO GROSSO.

The goal of this project is to achieve a blockchain game model that users will enjoy for years to come. To achieve this, CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS- is being developed by some of the leading game studios in Japan, utilizing well-known Japanese IP to bring a classic character into the world of Web3.

CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS- is set to launch by the end of 2022. For more information about the game, please visit the following website and social media channels:

About Captain Tsubasa

Captain Tsubasa is a soccer manga series created by Yoichi Takahashi that began serialization in publisher Shueisha's manga anthology Weekly Shonen Jump in 1981. It has had a profound influence on Japanese soccer fans. The series' sequel depicted the growth of main character Tsubasa Ozora and his friends. Captain Tsubasa Rising Sun was serialized in Shueisha's Grand Jump semi-monthly magazine until 2019, and began appearing in Captain Tsubasa Magazine, an extra edition of Grand Jump, in 2020. More than 70 million Captain Tsubasa books and paperbacks have been sold in Japan. Globally popular, its issues have been translated into 20 countries and published in many countries. For more information about Captain Tsubasa, please visit https://captain-tsubasa.com.

About BLOCKSMITH&Co.

BLOCKSMITH&Co. is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based game developer KLab, responsible for the development and distribution of KLab's Web3 services.

Website: www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/blocksmithandco-en

Twitter: twitter.com/BLOCKSMITH_EN

About Thirdverse

Thirdverse Inc. is a virtual reality game development, distribution and management company paving the path to the metaverse.

Website: www.thirdverse.io/en

Twitter (EN): twitter.com/Thirdverse_US

Twitter (JP): twitter.com/Thirdverse_JP

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/thirdverse

Medium: medium.com/@thirdverse

