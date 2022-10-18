edgeTI and Silico Partner to Unite Real-Time Digital Operations and AI-Powered Business Process Simulation

Combined Software to Accelerate Time to Value and Simplify Digital Transformation Across Business Operations Including Revenue Generation and Workforce Planning



ARLINGTON, VA. and LONDON, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Total Intelligence Inc. ("edgeTI"), a leader in real-time digital operations software, and Silico Ltd (“Silico”), the Business Process Simulation platform, today announce a strategic partnership to accelerate the time to value of digital transformation initiatives to service providers, governments, telecoms and financial services organizations.

The strategic partnership establishes a joint go-to-market proposition and formalises the integration of Silico, an advanced Business Process Simulation (BPS) platform that creates a digital twin of the enterprise, with edgeTI’s real-time digital operations software that digitally transforms enterprises, service providers and governments via Intelligent Workspaces.

With this partnership, governments and enterprises in the telecoms, BFSI, manufacturing, telecommunications, health, smart cities, and defense industries will have the ability to:

Rapidly integrate and fuse inputs with 3 rd party data such as SAP, Salesforce, and UiPath to create large-scale digital twins based on real-time metrics from all functions of an organisation;

Simulate business resources, processes and activities to generate forward-looking analytics via scenario planning through 'what if' scenarios and AI-driven optimisation;

Make decisions and see their simulated outcomes within a digital twin before executing it in the real world, and then push these changes via control automation — all from a unified workspace;

Visualise analytics to monitor processes and foresee upcoming problems to enable proactive intervention, continuous planning, and the real-time monitoring of performance against projections;

Sustain situational awareness as changes such as exchange rate fluctuations and raw material cost volatility unfold.



Corporate users will see numerous benefits as a result of creating a digital twin of the enterprise, such as the increased speed, frequency and complexity of scenario planning and the enhanced alignment between commercial decisions and financial objectives. This is made possible through the ability to see real-time data and metrics in a model-based view, with the capability to compare any number of transformation initiatives and discover the optimal order to deliver them.

John Hill, CEO, Silico, comments: “Business Process Simulation joins up the organisation and gives decision makers a forward-looking view of the impact of their decisions. BPS is the foundational technology enabling the digital twin of the enterprise. EdgeCore’s ability to pull data from across the organisation, combined with Silico’s ability to generate forward-looking simulations and scenario analytics, unlocks the next frontier of transformation of digital operations.”

“We are thrilled to have Silico help us deliver even more Intelligent Workspaces to the eyes and hands of executives, operational leaders, and front-line workers. Every day, organizations are impacted by multiple uncontrollable events that compound locally, regionally, and sometimes globally.” adds Jim Barrett, CEO of EdgeTI. “Connecting Silico and enabling non-technical resources to explore decisions and then automate execution is the next frontier. We believe these new capabilities will deliver new levels of performance and speed response without having to rip and replace existing systems and data.”

edgeTI will demonstrate these new capabilities at TechNet IndoPac, November 1st, 2022, and Silico is set to demonstrate at Opex Process Excellence in Amsterdam, 25th October, 2022.

About Silico

Silico envisions a world where every decision is simulated, prior to being made in the real world. Silico is the leading provider of process simulation software, working with enterprises from any sector to transform their decision-making in as little as four weeks. The Silico platform is an end-to-end solution that enables businesses to create digital twins of any business or process quickly and easily, and to simulate forwards in time to make better predictions about their future.

https://www.silicoai.com

For press enquiries please contact silico@missive.co.uk .

About edgeTI

edgeTI™ helps customers achieve the impossible with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform’s low-code development capability. With edgeTI, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations.

Traded on: TSXV: CTRL, OTC: UNFYF and FSE: Q5i . Learn more at www.edgeti.com .

