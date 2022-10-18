Zscaler Advances Enterprise Data Security with Industry-First Zero Configuration Data Protection

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced new data protection innovations that build upon a rich heritage of securing data across all cloud apps for data in motion, data at rest, and BYOD assets with unprecedented accuracy and scale. The new advancements accelerate data protection programs from months to hours with zero configuration for data loss prevention (DLP). This mitigates security risks by unifying data protection across all channels, simplifying operations by automating workflows.

In today’s highly-mobile and cloud-centric world, data is created and distributed across hundreds of applications and workloads, escalating organizations’ risk of data loss. Enterprises’ inability to protect distributed data is reinforced in the findings of the new 2022 Data Loss Report by the Zscaler ThreatLabz research team. ThreatLabz found that 36% of cloud application data is accessible via the open internet. Analysis of nearly 6 billion data loss policy violations revealed that organizations experience an average of 10,000 potential data loss events daily resulting in losses greater than $4.35 million.¹

Traditional DLP solutions can't secure distributed data and require a massive amount of resources to configure, maintain and manage, which can be costly and result in months to implement, putting organizations at risk. Concurrently, the lack of automated workflows prevents security teams from managing critical risks leading to elongated mitigation timelines and unresolved incidents. To make matters worse, the reliance on separate point products for different channels causes increased risk, reduced visibility and inconsistent policies. Organizations that have not deployed a unified zero trust strategy suffer an additional $1 million loss on average¹, indicating that data protection can not be a standalone endeavor.

“Building on eight years of data protection innovations, Zscaler has employed advanced auto-classification capabilities to accelerate setup and reduce security team overhead and costs,” said Moinul Khan, Vice President & General Manager, Data Protection, Zscaler. “Unlike other data protection solutions, this ensures that Zscaler Data Protection works for the IT administrator, rather than having the IT administrator work for it. In addition, the technology we acquired from the recently announced ShiftRight acquisition allows organizations to manage hundreds of potential risks and incidents in a simple yet very sophisticated way to reduce case resolution time significantly.”

The recently introduced security category, security service edge (SSE), reinforces the market’s need for unified data protection as part of a larger, purpose-built security platform. These advancements to the Zero Trust Exchange, aligned to SSE principles, further Zscaler’s position as a leader in data protection by empowering security teams with:

Expedited Deployment Cycles with Zero Configuration DLP: Utilizing the scale of the world’s largest security cloud that processes 170 million files per day, the new zero configuration DLP capabilities auto classify all organizational data, thereby accelerating the deployment of data protection programs.

Utilizing the scale of the world’s largest security cloud that processes 170 million files per day, the new zero configuration DLP capabilities auto classify all organizational data, thereby accelerating the deployment of data protection programs. Mitigated Security Risks by Unifying Data Protection Across all Channels: The addition of endpoint, and email data protection capabilities adds to the existing support of web, SaaS, IaaS, PaaS and private apps. This removes the need for point products, decreasing security risks and management complexity by unifying policies across channels.

The addition of endpoint, and email data protection capabilities adds to the existing support of web, SaaS, IaaS, PaaS and private apps. This removes the need for point products, decreasing security risks and management complexity by unifying policies across channels. Simplified Operations through Automated Workflows: Advanced closed-loop incident management delivers actionable insights and automates workflows to respond to potential security risks in a timely and effective manner.

“Securing data is always a challenge due to complex workflows and inconsistent protection strategies and coverage across users and devices,” said Bashar Abouseido, CISO, Charles Schwab. “With Zscaler, that has all changed, as we now have one unified platform with full visibility and policy control while drastically streamlining our processes.”

“Zscaler is one of the most seamless, straightforward deployments I've seen in a while,” said Thomas Likas, Head of Cyber & Digital Trust Enterprise Architecture, Takeda. “Their comprehensive and unified approach to protecting data across all channels helps us transform and evolve our data protection program, ensuring sensitive data remains secure from accidental loss or malicious exfiltration.”

“The DLP market has long suffered from complexity and efficacy issues due to the need for time-intensive, manual configuration and management,” said John Grady, Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). “Zscaler’s massive data set, garnered from the 250 billion transactions its security cloud processes every day, provides impressive scale and a key differentiation in the market. This scale enables greater visibility and accuracy, which translates into ease of use, better efficiencies, and lower costs for customers.”

