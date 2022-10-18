Velocix is picked by Oi to scale-out its OTT video streaming platform

Cambridge, UK, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market leading video streaming and ad tech supplier Velocix announced that Oi, Brazil’s third largest broadband operator, has selected Velocix’s content delivery network (CDN) software to transform its streaming platform architecture and expand its Oi Play OTT service.



Oi Play is an application that has become the central focus of the operator’s video growth strategy. The multi-screen offering features 70 live channels, restart TV and VoD content paired with an advanced user interface. Consumers across Brazil can access Oi Play using Smart TVs, Android TV streaming devices, and mobile apps.

To support robust market demand for Oi Play, the operator tapped Velocix to build out an open video network architecture that features enhanced intermediate caching and twice the CDN throughput capacity. Using Velocix’s latest software, Oi can introduce features such as ultra-low latency streaming and take advantage of elastic, hybrid-cloud technology to support further expansion.

Alexandro Herrmann Bauer, Solutions and Network Operations Director at Oi said: “We needed to build out a next-generation content delivery network to support rising demand for our Oi Play service. Velocix’s CDN technology gives us the rock-solid reliability and advanced capabilities to grow our business and gain an edge in the highly competitive Brazilian marketplace.”

Jim Brickmeier, CEO at Velocix, said: “Oi has exciting plans for its video business, and we’re delighted to support the company’s next stage of growth with Oi Play. Velocix’s hybrid-cloud video applications provide operators with the carrier-grade features they need to grow, adapt and compete in the fast-moving video streaming landscape.”

Velocix’s CDN software is widely deployed by pay TV providers around the world, and it is at the heart of the company’s portfolio of open, modular video products. The software range combines cloud and on-premises technology to maximise the performance and efficiency of next-generation recording, storage, streaming and monetisation applications.

Caption: Oi has scaled-out its Oi Play multi-screen OTT service using Velocix’s content delivery network software