CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES

|Bid date, 2022-10-18
|Auction date
|2022-10-18
|Settlement date
|2022-10-19
|Maturity Date
|2022-10-26
|Nominal amount
|576 billion SEK
|Interest rate, %
|1.75
|Bid times
|09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Confirmation of bids to e-mail
|rbcert@riksbank.se
|The lowest accepted bid volume
|1 million SEK
|The highest accepted bid volume
|576 billion SEK
|Allocation Time
|10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term
|1151 billion SEK
|Expected excess liquidity at full allotment
|575 billion SEK
Stockholm, 2022-10-18