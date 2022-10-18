SPEC Delivers Major Improvements in SPECapc for Maya 2023 Benchmark

GAINESVILLE, Va., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation (SPEC) today announced the availability of the SPECapc for Maya 2023 benchmark. The SPECapc for Maya 2023 benchmark offers application performance measurement for workstations running Autodesk Maya 2023, the 3D animation and visual effects software used by top artists in the industry to create realistic characters and stunning visual effects. Updates in the benchmark include new and more complicated workloads and larger models compared to the previous version of the benchmark. With the SPECapc for Maya 2023 benchmark, workstation vendors are better able to compare their ability to meet the performance needs of Maya 2023 users, while users are better able to determine the best workstations to purchase for their needs.

The SPECapc for Maya 2023 benchmark consists of 47 tests using eleven different models and animations. It includes eight different graphics tests in various modes and five different CPU tests. The graphics-oriented tests use six different Maya view settings -- Shaded, Shaded SSAO, wireframe on shading, wireframe on shaded SSAO, textured, and textured SSAO. Various tests measure both animation and 3D model rotation performance. Five CPU tests within the benchmark perform CPU ray tracing and evaluation caching in various modes.

The benchmark features the following 11 models, with the largest containing 7.8 million triangles:

Sol and Solette animation. 1.8M triangles, 1.25GB of texture

Apollo 11 – well textured, modeled character

Sven – 10 copies of a character model, rigged for animation

Tiger – 1.3 GB realistically rendered tiger model, with hair

Space crash – A Bifrost simulation of a spaceship crashing into water

Jungle Escape – Action animation scene featuring the Sven character

Room ray trace – a ray traced room (using CPU raytracing)

Sol ray trace – Sol, ray traced (using CPU raytracing)

Wood scene ray trace – a ray traced tree (using CPU raytracing)

Wall of Death model – measures evaluation cache performance

“Workstation hardware performance is at unprecedented levels right now,” said Trey Morton, SPEC Application Performance Characterization Committee Chair. “We look forward to customers using the SPECapc for Maya 2023 benchmark to find the right configuration for their needs.”

Available For Immediate Download

The SPECapc for Maya 2023 benchmark is available as a free download to everyone except vendors of computers and related products and services that are not members of the SPEC Graphics and Workstation Performance Group (SPEC/GWPG). Non-member computer product and service vendors can purchase the benchmark for $2,500. SPEC/GWPG members include AMD, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Intel, Lenovo and Nvidia.

About SPEC

SPEC is a non-profit organization that establishes, maintains and endorses standardized benchmarks and tools to evaluate performance for the newest generation of computing systems. Its membership comprises more than 120 leading computer hardware and software vendors, educational institutions, research organizations, and government agencies worldwide.

Media contact:

Brigit Valencia

360.597.4516

brigit@compel-pr.com

Images available upon request.

SPEC® and SPECapc® are trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2875f0f-e2c4-4096-a0ad-087c5098fc6f