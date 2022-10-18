SIT Rolos opens its Machine Intelligence Platform to academia and business to accelerate the research

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIT Rolos announced today that it would bring research to a new level by opening its Machine Intelligence (MI) Platform to all scientific groups. Any researcher from academia or business can now configure, run and collaborate with others on their computational research project through Rolos Platform. Thanks to a user-friendly interface, no specific IT knowledge is required to use the Platform.



Rolos Platform addresses two major problems in research: infrastructure setup and teamwork. First, it provides premade infrastructure ready for research tasks with all the necessary resources out of the box – Graphics Processor Unit (GPU), Central Processing Unit (CPU), and storage. Researchers, therefore, no longer need to spend time on infrastructure setup and resource allocation. On the other hand, the Platform also ensures collaboration on a project – code and data versioning control, group editing, and consistent changes for all project participants.

Rolos allows its users to build their computational setups using the available cloud, on-premise servers, and High-Performance Computing (HPC) clusters and save costs on running simulation experiments. SIT Rolos can also provide its own resources from the cloud infrastructure in SIT data centers.

Rolos Platform is available through two types of deployments:

as a SaaS solution (Software as a Service) in Rolos Cloud, that can be accessed at http://my.rolos.com; or

as an on-premises installation on the customer's hardware cluster that provides the full stack of software to create a computational research lab.

In the words of Konstantin Novoselov, Nobel Prize Winner, Professor of Physics at the National University of Singapore, Rolos Platform is used “to unify data from different scientists, unleash the power of Big Data, and achieve exponential progress in research projects.”

Rolos Platform features include:

Computing and storage resources automatic provisioning

Research environment management

A workflow manager

An Interactive Papers publishing module

About SIT Rolos

SIT Rolos is part of the Schaffhausen Institute of Technology (SIT) group. SIT Rolos provides a Machine Intelligence Platform with consulting and applications for academia and business. The company has strong expertise in Machine Intelligence and Data Science in various application areas, including Scientific Research, Business Analytics, Professional Sports, Driverless Mobility, Robotics, and others.

SIT Rolos is a global company headquartered in Switzerland with a presence in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Germany, Singapore, Spain, Bulgaria, Serbia, and Turkey.

