Multimodal Imaging Systems Demand Is Anticipated To Augment At A CAGR of 4% By 2030; Amid Rising Incidence of Chronic Ailments | Fact.MR's Study

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of 2022, the global multimodal imaging market is valued at US$ 2.7 billion and is projected to amplify at a steady CAGR of 4% between 2022 and 2032, according to the last market report by Fact.MR.



Increasing investments in healthcare R&D and advancements in medical imaging technology are prime factors that will guide evolution of multimodal imaging market. Growing geriatric population, rising preference for non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures, favorable reimbursement policies, and supportive government initiatives in several countries are also predicted to drive market growth going forward.

Growing use of multimodal imaging diagnostic procedures is being witnessed to identify and treat various chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disorders, cancers, neurological diseases, and ophthalmic disorders. Rising incidence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders (COPDs) is also a factor that is anticipated to uplift multimodal imaging system sales over the coming years.

Hyperspectral imaging and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in diagnostic imaging are also expected to be areas of prime importance in the healthcare imaging industry going forward. The growing senescent population and rising investments in healthcare infrastructure development in developing countries are also expected to lead to increased shipments of multimodal imaging equipment as time goes by.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for multimodal imaging is projected to increase at 4% CAGR over the next eight years.

By the end of 2030, the market is estimated to account for a valuation of US$ 3.7 billion.

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, cancers, etc., rising investments in the R&D sector, increase in healthcare expenditure, and rapid adoption of advanced medical imaging solutions are prime factors driving market growth.

The multimodal imaging industry accounts for an 8% share in the global medical imaging marketplace.

The United States market accounts for a valuation of US$ 750 million in 2022.

Lack of skilled medical professionals and high costs of advanced multimodal imaging devices are expected to hamper market progress to some extent across the forecast period.

The multimodal imaging market in Germany is anticipated to exhibit expansion at a CAGR of 3% through 2030.

Competitive Landscape

Top companies in the multimodal imaging systems marketplace are focusing on product innovation and launches to advance their sales potential and gain a competitive advantage over other market players.

In May 2022, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., a leading provider of photoacoustic and high-frequency ultrasound imaging systems announced the launch of an ultra-high to low frequency ultrasound multi-modal imaging system. Vevo F2 was designed for preclinical usage and offers high-definition image processing and is way better than previous generations of this imaging system.



Top Companies In The Multimodal Imaging Systems

Bruker Corp.

Spectrum Dynamics Medical Inc.

Nipro Corp.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Engineering GmbH

Koninklijke Philips NV

Mediso Ltd.

Canon Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

MILabs BV

MR Solutions Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Heidelberg

Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Topcon Corp.

TriFoil Imaging

Winning Strategy

Multimodal imaging device manufacturers are expected to focus on product innovation and launch products that have advanced imaging capabilities. Mergers and acquisitions are expected to be a prime focus for established market players across the forecast period as they try to cement their position in the global multimodal imaging market landscape.

A detailed assessment of all the recent developments and key strategies adopted by major and minor market players has been listed in this latest multimodal imaging market study by analysts at Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Multimodal Imaging Industry Research Segmentation

By Technology: PET/CT Systems SPECT/CT Systems PET/MR Systems OCT/Fundus Imaging Systems Others

By Product: Equipment Reagents Software

By Application: Brain & Neurology Cardiology Oncology Ophthalmology Other Applications

By End User: Hospitals Diagnostic Imaging Centers Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global multimodal imaging market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2030.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (equipment, reagent, software), technology (PET/CT systems, SPECT/CT systems, PET/MR systems, OCT/fundus imaging systems, others), application (brain & neurology, cardiology, oncology, ophthalmology, other applications), and end user (hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, others), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

