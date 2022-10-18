Active Optical Cable Market Anticipated to Reach USD 16,285.2 Million at a CAGR of 25.1% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Active Optical Cable Market Research Report: Information by Type, Form factor, Application, End Users, and Region- Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 16,285.2 million by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 25.1% during the assessment timeframe.

Active Optical Cable Market Overview:

Active optical cables refer to the transceiver products incorporating active electrical and optical components to get and boost signals using fiber optical cables. These cables comprise modules, a control chip, multi-mode optical fiber, and a transceiver. They turn electrical signals into optical for transmitting video and data communications over short and long distances between displays and sources. Active optical cables are commonly utilized in personal computing, high-performance computing, consumer electronics, data centers, and digital signage. These cables offer higher bandwidth & better performance, help reduce bulkiness, and are lightweight with low power consumption. Compared to attach copper cables, these cables delete the requirement for an external optical transceiver and provide resistance to electromagnetic interference. The global market for active optical cables has expanded vigorously in the last few years. The main parameters supporting the market's growth are the lightweight, small bend radius for easy installment, and low power consumption.

Active Optical Cable Market Competitive Analysis

The catalog of leading participants across the global Active Optical Cable Market includes companies such as:

Unixtar Technology Inc.

Shenzhen Gigalight Technology Co., Ltd.

Finisar Corporation (II-VI Incorporated)

Sumitomo Electric

TE Connectivity

T&C Communication Co, Ltd

Avago Technologies Ltd (Broadcom Inc.)

Alysium Tech GmbH

Molex Inc

Corning Incorporated

Amphenol Corporation

Mobix Labs Inc

Emcore Corporation

Intel Corporation

3M Company

Dell Inc.

Siemon

Chromis Technologies

IOI Technology Corporation

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10954

Active Optical Cable Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 16,285.2 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 25.1% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Growing Popularity Of 40g Qsfp+ AOC in Data Centers Key Market Drivers Increasing Demand from Data Center Industry

Active Optical Cable Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global Active Optical Cable Market has been overgrown in the last few years. The main parameter supporting the market's growth is the increasing demand from the data center industry. Furthermore, the increasing craze of 40G QSFP+ AOC in data centers across the globe is also likely to influence the market's growth over the review era.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (206 Pages) on Active Optical Cable Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/active-optical-cable-market-10954

Active Optical Cable Market Restraints

On the other hand, these cables' high manufacturing and implementation costs may restrict the market's growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The world has been through several significant changes amid the arrival of the global health crisis in the form of COVID-19, which ended up impacting most industry sectors across the globe. Like all the industry sectors, the global Active Optical Cable Market has also experienced several unexpected challenges during the pandemic. On the other hand, with all the industrial and financial activities returning to normal, the global market for active optical cables is likely to overgrow over the coming years.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/10954

Active Optical Cable Market Segment Analysis

Among all the protocols, the InfiniBand protocol segment is predicted to secure the top position across the global market for active optical cables over the assessment timeframe. The segment's growth is attributed to the fact that it is highly efficient among other protocols, supports quality of service (QOS), and is scalable.

Among all the form factors, the Quad Small Form-factor Pluggable (QSFP) form factor segment is anticipated to dominate the global Active Optical Cable Market over the review era. The form factors have a long reach, high performance, and low power consumption. They also have greater use in the active optical cables market.

Among all the end-users, the data center segment is anticipated to hold the top spot across the global Active Optical Cable Market over the coming years. the growth of the segment is accredited to the aspects such as the growing requirement for a broad portfolio of fiber optic modules to connect storage, switches, and servers that need active optical cables.

Active Optical Cable Market Regional Analysis

The global market for active optical cables is analyzed across five major regions: South America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, Latin America, and North America.

According to the research reports by MRFR, the North American region is predicted to hold the top spot across the global Active Optical Cable Market over the review period. The region is known to have a presence of several leading players across the globe, which is considered to be the main factor supporting the growth of the regional market. The regional market contributed to a substantial global market share in 2021. The research reports further anticipate the regional martlet to flourish substantially during the review era from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 23.2%. The prominent players across the regional market include companies such as Microsoft, Google, IBM, and Facebook.

The active optical cable market for the European region is predicted to grow substantially over the assessment timeframe. The regional market secured second rank across the globe in 2021. The reports by MRFR predict the market to thrive significantly during the review era at a healthy growth rate of approximately 25.5%.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/10954

The Asia-Pacific regional market for active optical cables is likely to show the maximum CAGR over the coming years. the main parameter supporting the growth of the regional market is the increase in high-speed data consumption for online education, enterprise-grade networks, artificial intelligence-drive mechanisms, remote working, big data, and cloud technology to help the digital transformation revolution. Furthermore, the growing implementation of digital services and rich media content like digital financial services, streaming & video conferencing, and e-commerce to fulfill consumers' evolving digital lifestyles. In addition, the active optical cable provides lightweight, enabled dense fiber, which operates with minimal support, and thin fiber cable allows maximum airflow cooling. These aspects will likely boost the regional market's growth over the review era.

Related Reports:

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market Research Report: Information by Technology, Service, Component, End User, Region - Forecast till 2030

Passive Optical LAN Market , By Component, By Type, By Application, By End User - Forecast to 2030

Optical Fingerprint Sensor Market , by Component, Technology, Application - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.