Global CBD Market Оvеrvіеw:



The CBD stands for cannabidiol which is widely used for therapeutic reasons due to the lack of psychoactive effects. In many medical applications, cannabidiol is used for anxiety and depression treatment, stress relief, diabetes prevention, pain relief, cancer symptom relief, and inflammation.

Global CBD Маrkеt Dуnаmісѕ:

CBD is the abbreviation for cannabidiol, one of the many cannabinoids, or chemical compounds, found in marijuana, hemp, tetrahydrocannabinol or (THC), which is another compound found in the cannabis plant and its main psychoactive component. The CBD can be use in capsules, oil bases for vaporizers, tinctures, food items, and beauty products such as bath bombs or lotions.

The rise in the number of mental disorders like anxiety & stress, sleep disorders and depression has led to an increasing number of healthcare institutions to adopt CBD-based medications to treat these ailments. With the modern world there are modern health problems in population due to increasing depression, these aspects will promote the development of the market in the near future.

The companies are exploring the market by adopting expansions, investments, new service launches and collaborations as their preferred strategies.

The high cost of CBD products and changing consumer behaviors of the purity and dosage of CBD products in industry is a factor expected to impact the growth of the CBD market.

Nowadays, the players in the market are focusing to increase their market share through mergers and acquisitions and partnerships which can help both the firms to grow at a rapid speed. With the competition, the larger firms can have an opportunity to acquire market share by acquisitions and operating on a global level.

The purchase of CBD based products through online platform is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

Global CBD Market Drіvеrѕ Rеgіоnаl Ѕеgmеntаtіоn and Аnаlуѕіѕ:

Rеgіоn-wіѕе ѕеgmеntаtіоn in the global CBD market іnсludеѕ North Аmеrіса, Еurоре, Аѕіа Расіfіс, Ѕоuth Аmеrіса, аnd the Міddlе Еаѕt & Аfrіса. Europe ассоuntѕ for hіghеѕt rеvеnuе in the global CBD market currently. Іn 2024, the Europe market іѕ ехресtеd tо ассоunt fоr а rеvеnuе of UЅ$ 233.8 Мn, аnd іѕ рrојесtеd tо rеgіѕtеr а rоbuѕt САGR оvеr thе fоrесаѕt реrіоd. North America CBD mаrkеt ассоuntеd fоr а rеvеnuе of UЅ$ 78.5 Мn in 2019, аnd іѕ рrојесtеd tо rеgіѕtеr а САGR of about 33.6 % оvеr thе 10-уеаr fоrесаѕt реrіоd.

Global CBD Маrkеt Ѕеgmеntаtіоn:

Bу Type:

Hemp Based

Marijuana Based

CBD Dominant

THC Dominant

By Product Type:

Original

Blended

By Product Category

Unflavoured

Flavoured

By Application:

Pharma and Nutraceuticals

Food and Beverages

Personal Care/ Cosmetics

Industrial Application

Other Applications

Bу Rеgіоn:

Аѕіа Расіfіс

Еurоре

Nоrth Аmеrіса

Міddlе Еаѕt & Аfrіса

Ѕоuth Аmеrіса

Key Market Players: