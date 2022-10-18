M2M/IoT Development Report 2022: - Sub-1GHz Communications Presents Lucrative Opportunities

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "M2M/IoT Development - Sub-1GHz Communications - Technologies, Markets, Applications 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rapid development of Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications requires plenty of the frequency spectra.

This report addresses features and properties of Sub-1GHz communication, and its applications for IoT/M2M. The Sub-1GHz unlicensed industrial, scientific, and medical (ISM) bands of 315, 433, 800 and 902 to 928 MHz represent a great solution for some uses. Based on pure physics, these lower frequencies naturally deliver more distance than higher frequencies for a given power level, receiver sensitivity, and antenna gain.

The following Sub-1GHz technologies, related markets, standards and applications have been addressed to show their value in the IoT/M2M development:

Short range communications

  • ZigBee/802.15.4
  • Z-Wave
  • EnOcean

Long range communications

  • IEEE 802.15.4g
  • IEEE 802.11af
  • IEEE 802.11ah
  • IEEE 802.22
  • Weightless
  • UNB (Ultra-narrow Band)
  • Other

The major attractions of these Sub-1GHz technologies for IoT/M2M communications include:

  • Extended range - they allow 5-10 times longer reaches over 2.4 GHz band transmissions. This is the result of smaller losses when signal is travelling through various obstacles; besides, Sub-1GHz ISM bands are less crowded
  • Low power consumption
  • Support of multiple applications.

The industry and consumers show great interest in the utilization of Sub-1GHz ISM bands for IoT/M2M communications; there are great opportunities that have not been realized until recently.

The report also surveys related to this report industries and patents.

The report is written for a wide audience of technical and managerial staff involved in the development of the IoT/M2M market.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Introduction

2.0 Efforts: Development of M2M Communications and IoT

3.0 Specifics of Sub-1GHz Transmission

4.0 Sub-1GHz Transmission: Support for Long-reach IoT/M2M Communications

5.0 Sub-1GHz Transmission: Support of Short-reach IoT/M2M Communications

6.0 Conclusions

Companies Mentioned

  • Adaptive Networks Solutions
  • Adeunis RF
  • Aeon Labs-Aeotec
  • Analog Devices
  • Arqiva
  • Aviacomm
  • Beckhoff
  • BSC Magnum
  • Carlson Wireless
  • Echoflex
  • Elster
  • EnOcean
  • Illumra
  • Innocomm
  • Iota Networks
  • Kore Telematics
  • Leviton
  • Methods2Business
  • Microchip
  • Microchip Technologies
  • Morse Micro
  • Newracom-Aviacomm
  • NorthQ
  • NXP
  • On Semiconductor
  • Palma Ceia SemiDesign
  • Plextek
  • Renesas
  • Sensus
  • SigFox/Telit
  • Silex
  • Silicon Laboratories
  • Telensa
  • Telit
  • Thermokon
  • TI
  • Vera Control

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8trka

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Communication Technology
                            
                            
                                IOT
                            
                            
                                M2M
                            
                            
                                Smart Device
                            
                            
                                Smart Devices
                            
                            
                                Smart Home
                            
                            
                                Telecoms
                            
                            
                                Telecoms Service
                            
                            
                                Transmission
                            
                            
                                Z Wave
                            
                            
                                Zigbee
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data