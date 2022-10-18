M2M/IoT Development Report 2022: - Sub-1GHz Communications Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "M2M/IoT Development - Sub-1GHz Communications - Technologies, Markets, Applications 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The rapid development of Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications requires plenty of the frequency spectra.
This report addresses features and properties of Sub-1GHz communication, and its applications for IoT/M2M. The Sub-1GHz unlicensed industrial, scientific, and medical (ISM) bands of 315, 433, 800 and 902 to 928 MHz represent a great solution for some uses. Based on pure physics, these lower frequencies naturally deliver more distance than higher frequencies for a given power level, receiver sensitivity, and antenna gain.
The following Sub-1GHz technologies, related markets, standards and applications have been addressed to show their value in the IoT/M2M development:
Short range communications
- ZigBee/802.15.4
- Z-Wave
- EnOcean
Long range communications
- IEEE 802.15.4g
- IEEE 802.11af
- IEEE 802.11ah
- IEEE 802.22
- Weightless
- UNB (Ultra-narrow Band)
- Other
The major attractions of these Sub-1GHz technologies for IoT/M2M communications include:
- Extended range - they allow 5-10 times longer reaches over 2.4 GHz band transmissions. This is the result of smaller losses when signal is travelling through various obstacles; besides, Sub-1GHz ISM bands are less crowded
- Low power consumption
- Support of multiple applications.
The industry and consumers show great interest in the utilization of Sub-1GHz ISM bands for IoT/M2M communications; there are great opportunities that have not been realized until recently.
The report also surveys related to this report industries and patents.
The report is written for a wide audience of technical and managerial staff involved in the development of the IoT/M2M market.
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Introduction
2.0 Efforts: Development of M2M Communications and IoT
3.0 Specifics of Sub-1GHz Transmission
4.0 Sub-1GHz Transmission: Support for Long-reach IoT/M2M Communications
5.0 Sub-1GHz Transmission: Support of Short-reach IoT/M2M Communications
6.0 Conclusions
Companies Mentioned
- Adaptive Networks Solutions
- Adeunis RF
- Aeon Labs-Aeotec
- Analog Devices
- Arqiva
- Aviacomm
- Beckhoff
- BSC Magnum
- Carlson Wireless
- Echoflex
- Elster
- EnOcean
- Illumra
- Innocomm
- Iota Networks
- Kore Telematics
- Leviton
- Methods2Business
- Microchip
- Microchip Technologies
- Morse Micro
- Newracom-Aviacomm
- NorthQ
- NXP
- On Semiconductor
- Palma Ceia SemiDesign
- Plextek
- Renesas
- Sensus
- SigFox/Telit
- Silex
- Silicon Laboratories
- Telensa
- Telit
- Thermokon
- TI
- Vera Control
