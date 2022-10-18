Global Heparin Market Size to grow USD 11507 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 6.5%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, United States, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Heparin Market Size to grow from USD 6,540 billion in 2021 to USD 11,507 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period. Heparin is an anticoagulant drug that is used for the prevention of blood clot formation. The major reason behind the rising heparin market is increased cases of blood clots. This is due to increased chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and others. as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

Global Heparin Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Type (Unfractionated Heparin, Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH), and Ultra-Low Molecular Weight Heparin (ULMWH)), By Source (Bovine and Porcine), By Application (Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Atrial Fibrillation And Heart Attack, Coronary Artery Disease, and Other Applications), By Route of Administration (Intravenous and Subcutaneous), By End-user (Outpatient and Inpatient) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

The Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH) segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Based on type, the heparin market is categorized into Unfractionated Heparin, Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH), and Ultra-Low Molecular Weight Heparin (ULMWH). The Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH) segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. The growth of this market is anticipated to be fueled by several benefits of low molecular weight heparin over unfractionated heparin. Additionally, as government healthcare regulatory agencies become increasingly concerned with creating and offering effective low molecular weight heparin molecule solutions, the heparin industry is expected to expand.

Coronary Artery Disease segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the heparin market is categorized into Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Atrial Fibrillation, And Heart Attack, Coronary Artery Disease, and Other Applications. Coronary Artery Disease segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period. The greatest percentage will belong to coronary artery disease. Heparin is a good option for bedridden patients with limited mobility after surgery since they are at a high risk of blood clots.

The Porcine segment is to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the source, the heparin market is categorized as Bovine and Porcine. Almost all fungus, bacteria, and viruses that are present on the skin are eradicated by the procedure of Porcine. The porcine category dominated the market. Because it is widely used in manufacturing heparin, particularly low molecular weight heparins like enoxaparin, the market is anticipated to continue to dominate during the forecast period.

North America to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Heparin market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. The Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. North America is expected to provide significant growth opportunities over the forecast period. The number of bariatric procedures for weight loss in North America is driven by improved lifestyles, rising health awareness, and increases in disposable cash. In turn, during the forecast period, this is anticipated to enhance the Heparin market in the area.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global heparin market include B Braun Melsungen AG, Pfizer Inc., Opocrin SpA, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, Baxter International, Leo Pharma AS, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Aspen and Others Major Key Players.

