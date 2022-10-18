Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size to Surpass US$ 3.70 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Allergic Conjunctivitis Market By Disease Type (Mild Allergic Conjunctivitis and Severe Allergic Conjunctivitis), Drug Class (Antihistamines & Mast Cell Stabilizers, Corticosteroids, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the allergic conjunctivitis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to reach US$ 3.70 billion by 2030.



Growth Drivers

New product launches and regulatory approval are two key industry trends that are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the global allergic conjunctivitis market throughout the forecast period.

The global allergic conjunctivitis market has been analyzed from four different perspectives –disease type, drug class, distribution channel, and region.

Download PDF Brochure of Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/allergic-conjunctivitis-market/7892

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Class Segmentation’

Based on drug class, the global allergic conjunctivitis market has been subdivided into:

Antihistamines & Mast Cell Stabilizers

Corticosteroids

Others

It is seen that the antihistamine and mast cell stabilizers segment holds the majority of the global market share. this is because it is considered the gold standard for ocular treatment. The corticosteroids segment, on the other hand, is expected to observe a high growth rate in the forecast period.

Excerpts from ‘By Distribution Channel Segmentation’

The global allergic conjunctivitis market has been divided into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

It has been observed that the hospital pharmacies segment holds the majority of the global market share, owing to the sale of prescription drugs from this segment. The online pharmacies segment is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the ease of procurement of ocular drugs online.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global allergic conjunctivitis market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

In the global allergic conjunctivitis market, Europe is emerging as the second-largest regional market. This is because of the region's expanding potential patient population and the use of sophisticated pharmaceuticals. For instance, according to the British Journal of Ophthalmology, seasonal allergic conjunctivitis is a common and mild form of allergic conjunctivitis in the United Kingdom. It is expected to impact between 10% and 15% of the population in the UK, accounting for 25% to 50% of all occurrences of ocular allergies.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global allergic conjunctivitis market are

Eton Pharmaceutical

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc

Eyevance Pharmaceuticals LLC

Novartis AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Allergan PLC

Atopix Therapeutics Ltd

Alcon

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Auven Therapeutics

Inquiry Before Buying: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/allergic-conjunctivitis-market/7892

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION

Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions

PREMIUM INSIGHTS

Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities

GLOBAL ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISEASE TYPE

Mild Allergic Conjunctivitis Severe Allergic Conjunctivitis

GLOBAL ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS

Antihistamines & Mast Cell Stabilizers Corticosteroids Others

GLOBAL ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Hospital Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=so3MmiENwlltFSho2Z1FKuK9YIuvMXHrQ83m5lLy&report_id=7892&license=Single

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.