Coherent Appoints Dr. Julie Sheridan Eng as Chief Technology Officer

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (Nasdaq: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and laser technology, today announced that Dr. Julie Sheridan Eng, previously Senior VP and General Manager of Optoelectronic Devices and Modules, has become Chief Technology Officer of Coherent.



“The appointment of Julie Eng as Chief Technology Officer not only recognizes her sustained contributions to the development of an entire industry, but also reveals an important step in the evolution of our exciting growth plans,” said Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chair and CEO. “Dr. Eng will focus on Coherent’s future technology platforms that will enable us to address the long-term and irreversible market trends that are core to our strategy and to our drive for sustainably profitable growth. Consistent with our vision of a world transformed through innovations vital to a better life today and the sustainability of future generations, she will focus on the opportunity for us to extend our technology platforms across the company including the creation of new materials for energy generation, transmission, and storage, basic research around next-generation quantum technologies, breakthroughs required for the sixth generation of wireless networks, and the adoption of digital technologies, machine learning, and artificial intelligence across our operations and in our products and services.”

Prior to being named CTO, Dr. Eng successfully ran the Optoelectronic Devices and Modules Business Unit. In that role, she oversaw engineering, product management, and operations for GaAs vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs), InP directly modulated lasers (DMLs) and detectors, and CMOS/BiCMOS integrated circuits for datacom, 3D sensing, and high-volume consumer applications.

Previous to Coherent, Dr. Eng held a number of senior management positions at Finisar Corporation since 2003, including Executive Vice President and General Manager of 3D Sensing and Executive Vice President of Datacom Engineering. Over the 15 years that she managed datacom and transceiver engineering, her teams released over 180 fiber-optic transceiver products and achieved numerous industry firsts. Dr. Eng began her career at AT&T Bell Laboratories, where she led the development of laser-based datacom transceivers.

Dr. Eng has been a tireless advocate of women’s contributions to STEM. She is a past chair of the IEEE Committee on Women in Engineering and presently serves on the SPIE Executive Advisory Group. She has published over a dozen papers, co-authored a book chapter, holds six U.S. patents, and has given numerous invited talks. Dr. Eng graduated summa cum laude from Bryn Mawr College with a bachelor’s degree in Physics and also holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering with honors from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). She also earned M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University. In 2022, Dr. Eng was elected a Fellow of Optica (formerly the Optical Society of America) for distinguished contributions to the advancement of optics and photonics.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at www.coherent.com.

Contact

Mark Lourie

Vice President, Corporate Communications

corporate.communications@coherent.com