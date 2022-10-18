Inventables™ Launches 3D in Easel Pro

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventables, the leader in CNC carving software and machines, is excited to announce the launch of 3D carving in Easel Pro. This enables customers to import 3D STL files and start carving in minutes. In addition, customers can now create higher-value projects with the potential to make them more money. Everyone who has Easel Pro will get 3D functionality at no additional cost.

3D in Easel Pro allows people to easily earn more money from their machine and take their business to the next level with unique, high-quality carvings. With the click of a button, they can import STL files and watch their 3D designs come to life.

The Easel Pro software lets users move quickly from an idea to a finished product. It's easy to get started and robust enough to design almost any project. For people already using other software, Easel Pro can quickly import their G-Code, PNG, DXF files, and now STL files.

About Inventables

Inventables is a 3D carving company offering intuitive software, an easy-to-use carving machine, and unique carving materials. Easel and Easel Pro, our design platforms, are the most accessible and user-friendly design software on the market. Paired with our affordable 3D carving machines X-Carve Pro and X-Carve, makers of all abilities can produce their first project in minutes.

Inventables' vision is to ignite a new product revolution by bringing manufacturing capability into the hands of millions of people.

