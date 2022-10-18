Bionomics Receives R&D Tax Incentive Refund for FY2022 of A$4.6 million

ADELAIDE, Australia, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionomics Limited (Nasdaq: BNOX | ASX: BNO) (Bionomics or Company), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that the Company has received A$4,634,307.30 research and development (R&D) tax incentive refund relating to the financial year ended June 2022.



The Australian Government R&D tax incentive encourages companies to engage in R&D benefiting Australia, by providing a tax offset of up to 43.5% (refundable) for eligible R&D activities.

About Bionomics Limited

Bionomics (ASX:BNO, NASDAQ:BNOX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system (CNS) disorders with high unmet medical need. Bionomics is advancing its lead drug candidate, BNC210, an oral, proprietary, selective negative allosteric modulator of the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, for the acute treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) and chronic treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Beyond BNC210, Bionomics has a strategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) with two drugs in early-stage clinical trials for the treatment of cognitive deficits in Alzheimer’s disease and other central nervous system conditions.