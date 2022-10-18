Global USB Type-C Market size predicted to attain modest growth rate of 23.6% through 2028

Pune, India, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report global USB Type-C market is likely to increase at a moderate rate of 23.6% over the forecast period 2022 to 2028. The increasing adoption of consumer electronics, the rising trend of work-from-home & remote learning, surging innovations & technological advancements, and rapid urbanization are some of the primary factors driving the growth of global USB Type-C market.

Alongside a detailed evaluation of the key regions, the research literature unveils the top opportunities across these geographies. Besides, in-depth segmentation studies based on protocol, application landscape, and end-users are provided. Proceeding further, the study presents a 360-degree view of the leading industry players with respect to their financial viability, product/service portfolio, and major developments like mergers, partnerships, and investments.

For the unversed, the fifth and the most recent iteration of the universal serial bus (USB) family is Type-C. Due to its high-speed data transfer capabilities, high-wattage power supply cable, and safe method of peripheral device connection, USB Type-C benefits consumers to a great extent, thereby making it a popular choice.

Moreover, the adoption of emerging power sources as well as USB Type-C connector technologies is uncovering profitable business opportunities for enterprises in this arena.

Besides, with their reversible interface, these connectors may connect a plug in any direction, making it simple to connect to modern equipment and gadgets. Major tech businesses that have embraced USB Type-C include Apple Inc., Google LLC, and Microsoft Corporation.

However, compatibility issues and the availability of alternatives like micro-USB present barriers to overall commercial growth.

Market segments overview:

Worldwide USB Type-C market is segmented on the basis of application landscape, protocol, and end-user terrain. Based on the application spectrum, the industry is bifurcated into TVs, printers & scanners, digital cameras, personal computers & laptops, smartphones & tablets, and others (chargers & adapters).

Moving on to the protocol, the market is segmented into USB Audio over USB Type–C, thunderbolt, MHL, HDMI, and display port. With respect to the end-user terrain, the industry is segmented into telecommunications, media & entertainment, automotive, consumer electronics, and others (healthcare).

Regional scope:

The geographical assessment of this business space extends to Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Latin America, and North America. Of these, North America industry is slated to register substantial development during the assessment period.

Competitive dashboard:

The competitive landscape of global USB Type-C industry is defined by companies such as Belkin International Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., AG Anixter International, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductor Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., Richtek Technology Corporation, Silicon Laboratories, Inc., Diodes Incorporated, and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-usb-type-c-market-analysis-and-forecast-2019-2028

Global USB Type-C Market, By Application Spectrum (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

TVs

Printers and Scanners

Digital Cameras

Personal Computers and Laptops

Smartphones and Tablets

Others (Chargers & Adapters)

Global USB Type-C Market, By Protocol (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

USB Audio over USB Type–C

Thunderbolt

MHL

HDMI

Display Port

Global USB Type-C Market, By End-User Terrain (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Telecommunications

Media & Entertainment

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others (Healthcare)

Global USB Type-C Market, Regional Rundown (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

North America

Canada

US

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Asia Pacific

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)

Australia

India

China

South Korea

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Western Europe

Nordic

Benelux

Italy

Spain

France

UK

Germany

Rest of the Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Global USB Type-C Market, Competitive Sphere (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Belkin International Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

AG Anixter International

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductor Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

Richtek Technology Corporation

Silicon Laboratories, Inc.

Diodes Incorporated

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Table of Contents:

1. Market Introduction

1.1. Scope of Study

1.2. Problem Statement

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Market in 2022

3.2. Analyst Insights & Recommendations

3.3. Growth Opportunities and Key Strategies

3.4. Supply-side and Demand-side Trends

4. Research Methodology

5. Analysis of COVID-19 Impact and Road Ahead

6. Market Indicators and Background

6.1. Macro-Economic Factors

6.1.1. Global Population Overview and Forecast

6.2. Forecasting Factors

6.3. Supply Chain & Value Chain Analysis

6.3.1. Raw Material Suppliers

6.3.2. USB Type-C Manufacturers

6.3.3. Key End Users

6.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

6.5. PESTLE Analysis

6.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Government Laws and Industry Regulations

8. Global and Regional Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Restraints

8.3. Trends

8.4. Opportunities

9. Global USB Type-C Market: Key Investment Analysis

9.1. By USB Type-C Manufacturers

9.2. By Region

9.3. M&A Activities

10. Pricing Analysis

10.1. By Application

10.1.1. Smartphones & Tablets

10.1.2. Personal Computers & Laptops

10.1.3. Digital Cameras

10.1.4. Printers & Scanners

10.1.5. TVs

10.1.6. Others (Chargers & Adapters)

10.2. By Protocol

10.2.1. DisplayPort

10.2.2. HDMI

10.2.3. MHL

10.2.4. Thunderbolt

10.2.5. USB Audio over USB Type-C

10.3. By End User

10.3.1. Consumer Electronics

10.3.2. Automotive

10.3.3. Media & Entertainment

10.3.4. Telecommunications

10.3.5. Others (Healthcare)

10.4. By Region

10.4.1. North America

10.4.2. Western Europe

10.4.3. Eastern Europe

10.4.4. Asia Pacific

10.4.5. Latin America

10.4.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Parent Market Overview: Global Electronic Market

12. Segmental Analysis

13. Regional Analysis

