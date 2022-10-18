Founding CEO of JUST Capital and Impact Investing Expert Martin Whittaker Joins H2 Clipper’s Board of Directors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H2 Clipper, Inc. , an aerospace and alternative energy company developing uniquely capable hydrogen-powered airships and end-to-end hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announces that Martin Whittaker has joined the company’s Board of Directors. A veteran of the sustainable finance and impact investing industry, Whittaker is the founding CEO of JUST Capital, a leading nonprofit in the stakeholder capitalism arena.



Whittaker brings almost 30 years of experience at the intersection of global business, finance, philanthropy, and social and environmental impact. At H2 Clipper, he will leverage this experience to help the company achieve its mission of accelerating the hydrogen economy worldwide, and specifically to commercialize two patented, complementary hydrogen transportation solutions designed to deliver green hydrogen from remote areas where hydrogen can be most inexpensively produced to places where clean energy is most needed.

“I’ve spent the bulk of my career in the environmental and sustainable finance sectors and dedicated much of that time to addressing climate change by supporting disruptive technologies and solutions,” said Whittaker. “The green hydrogen economy is a key part of our energy future, and now is the time to think boldly about solutions. I look forward to lending my expertise to help H2 Clipper reach its full potential.”

H2 Clipper founder and CEO Rinaldo Brutoco said, “Martin’s voice as a sustainable finance and impact investing expert will be beneficial in helping us achieve our goal of providing 100% carbon-free transport of liquid hydrogen, freight and ‘last mile’ gaseous hydrogen to consumers. Each of these steps is critical in unlocking the current hydrogen transportation bottleneck and are therefore essential to addressing climate change. Martin and I share a similar vision of a world operating on clean, sustainable and disruptively efficient renewable energy, and I welcome him to the team.”

Whittaker previously held senior management positions at Sonen Capital, MissionPoint Capital, Swiss Re, and Innovest Strategic Value Advisors. He is Co-Chair of the Edelman Trust Institute and a co-founder and board member of the CREO Syndicate family office investment network. He is also a member of the Forbes Finance Council and Forbes Contributor, and was part of the G7 Impact Taskforce’s Working Group on Impact Transparency and Integrity, as well as Harvard Business School’s Impact Weighted Accounts Initiative Advisory Council. In 2020, he was named to the NACD Directorship 100, the annual list of the most influential people in the boardroom and on corporate governance, and to Business Insider’s List of 100 People Transforming Business. Whittaker holds a Ph.D. from the University of Edinburgh, an MBA from the University of London, an M.Sc. from McGill University, and a B.Sc. from the University of St. Andrews.

