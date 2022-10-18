Global Xenotransplantation Market Analysis Report 2022: High-end Investments by Key Market Players in Research and Development to Influence Market Demand

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Xenotransplantation Market By Animal Type, By Xeno Product, By Organs, By End User, and By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global xenotransplantation market is anticipated to register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The demand for the global xenotransplantation market is primarily driven by factors such as the scarcity of organs for human transplantation and the developments in organ transplantation technologies.

The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases and the high-end investments made by market players in research and development activities are expected to influence the market demand. Growing incidences of organ failure, as well as the rise in success and better post-transplant outcomes, are increasing the chances of organ transplantation around the globe.

There is a severe organ scarcity crisis due to the lack of sufficient organs for transplantation to satisfy the current demand. The number of people dying while waiting for a transplant and those on the waiting list has increased. There is a severe organ shortage issue due to the lack of sufficient organs for transplantation to match the current demand.

The lack of organs prevents patients from leading healthy lives and raises the price of their medical treatment. The procedure known as xenotransplantation gives patients who need organ transplants the option of receiving organs from non-human animals.

Thus, the improvements in organ transplantation technologies to meet current donor demand are expected to fuel the global xenotransplantation market growth in the coming years.



Pigs are expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. They are preferred because they expand rapidly and can produce large litters. Pigs' internal organs are roughly the same size as those of children and infants. Pigs can be bred under microbiologically regulated conditions to meet high health requirements.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global xenotransplantation market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global xenotransplantation market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the global xenotransplantation market based on animal type, xeno product, end user, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the global xenotransplantation market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global xenotransplantation market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global xenotransplantation market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global xenotransplantation market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global xenotransplantation market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global xenotransplantation market.

United Therapeutics Corporation

Immerge BioTherapeutics, Inc

eGenesis, Inc.

Infigen, Inc.

NZeno Limited

recombinetics (Makana Therapeutics)

Miromatrix Medical Inc.

Optipharm Co. Ltd

Xeno Transplants Corporation

Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Xenotransplantation Market, By Animal Type:

Pig

Rabbit

Baboon

Others

Xenotransplantation Market, By Xeno Product:

Organs

Kidney

Liver

Heart

Cornea

Others

Tissues

Cells

Xenotransplantation Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Transplant Centers

Others

Xenotransplantation Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

