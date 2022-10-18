Global Mesotherapy Market Size to grow USD 1148 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 8.3%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, United States, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Mesotherapy Market Size to grow from USD 560.4 million in 2021 to USD 1,148 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The market is being driven by the growing demand of cosmetic procedures worldwide. Europe is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

The mesotherapy solutions segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the type, the mesotherapy market is categorized into mesotherapy solutions, mesotherapy creams, mesotherapy masks, and others. The mesotherapy solutions segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. The major mesotherapy procedures require mesotherapy solutions as the core ingredient which propel the market’s growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 141 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “ Global Mesotherapy Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product Type (Mesotherapy Solutions, Mesotherapy Creams, Mesotherapy Masks, and Others), By Application (Anti-aging, Facial Rejuvenation, Stretch Marks, Acne & Scar Treatment, Fat Loss, Hair Loss, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Dermatology & Cosmetic Clinics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents

The facial rejuvenation segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the mesotherapy market is categorized into anti-aging, facial rejuvenation, stretch marks, acne & scar treatment, fat loss, hair loss, and others. The facial rejuvenation segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Due to increasing levels of both knowledge and accessibility, the face rejuvenation market category is anticipated to have the most rapid growth throughout the forecast period. Mesotherapy is an effective treatment for various facial disorders, including uneven skin tone, dull skin, fine wrinkles, drooping, eye bags and dark circles, pigmentation, skin spots, flaccidity, and dryness. Mesotherapy may also be used to treat flaccidity.

Europe to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Mesotherapy market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. Europe is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. The mesotherapy market in the Europe region has been expanding owing to the growing middle-aged population, rise in local manufacturers, increasing concern regarding appearance, and hair loss. The wide distribution network, continuous R&D, and training centers by the manufacturing companies further propel the market’s growth.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global Mesotherapy market include Koru Pharmaceuticals Co. LTD, Fusion Meso, PerseBelle, Toskani Cosmetics, Demoaroma Italy Srl, Pluryal, Messoessence, Galderma Laboratories L.P., Revitacare, Mesoestetic, DERMEDICS International and Others major Key Players.

