nCino and IBM Complete Successful Go-Live of Tokyo-based Kiraboshi Bank

TOKYO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, announced that Kiraboshi Bank, a regional bank based in Tokyo, Japan, is live on the nCino Bank Operating System®. The JPY 6,361.4 billion-asset (USD $44-billion*) Bank implemented nCino’s Commercial Banking Solution to enhance its business financing, part of its journey to create a single, cloud-based platform to better serve its business clients. The implementation was successfully led by IBM Japan, due to their in-depth knowledge of the industry and track record of introducing specialized solutions to the region.



The Bank needed a solution that would automate processes, remove manual barriers and improve internal operations. Kiraboshi Bank’s employees arrange many complex deals involving multiple banks and required a single, cloud-based platform to respond to their clients’ diverse challenges. The nCino platform will provide Kiraboshi with key insights to deliver a faster response and streamlined experience for their banker, enabling them to better serve their customers.

IBM Japan's Yuji Sonku, Senior Partner, Financial Services, IBM Consulting, said, "IBM Japan has been supporting the digital transformation of financial institutions in the banking industry for many years. We are very pleased that we were able to contribute to the successful implementation of the nCino platform at Kiraboshi Bank and look forward to helping more Japanese financial institutions shift their lending operations to the cloud.”

“We’re extremely proud of the work we’ve done alongside IBM Japan,” said Itsuki Nomura, GM of nCino’s Tokyo office. “Supported by nCino’s best-in-class software, Kiraboshi will contribute to the local community by providing comprehensive financial services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and individual customers in Tokyo. By improving efficiency and strengthening its risk management system through a 360-degree customer and portfolio view, the Bank will be positioned for success for years to come.”

*Exchange Rate: JPY 145 = USD

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino’s single cloud-based platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,750 financial institutions of all types and sizes on a global basis. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

About Kiraboshi Bank

Tokyo Kiraboshi Financial Group, which owns Kiraboshi Bank, is a financial group for small and medium-sized enterprises and individual customers in the Tokyo metropolitan area. We aim to be a "comprehensive service provider that is also strong in finance" based on our management philosophy of "contributing to in the medium-term management plan that will start from April 2021, we will make a new start with the vision of "Becoming a 'platformer from Tokyo' that creates new value for customers" by leveraging the Group's comprehensive strengths. I'm here. For more information, please visit https://www.tokyo-kiraboshifg.co.jp/.

About IBM Japan

IBM Japan is a Japanese subsidiary of IBM Corporation that operates in more than 175 countries around the world. We support our clients' corporate transformation and digital transformation. For more information, please visit https://www.ibm.com/jp-en/.

Media Contacts

nCino Inc. Marketing Manager

Tomoko Nagata

info@ncino.co.jp +

81-3-6625-5122



Chikako Ueji,

External Relations, IBM Japan, Ltd.

PRESSREL@jp.ibm.com

+81-3-3808-5120

North America

Ryan Kelly

+1 732.770.5942

ryan.kelly@ncino.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.