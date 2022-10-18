Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13.82% During 2022-2031; Market to Expand on the Back of the Technological Breakthrough in Stem Cell Transplantation and Gene Therapy – Kenneth Research

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenneth Research has published a detailed market report on ‘ Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market ’ for the forecast period, i.e. 2022 – 2031, which includes the following factors:

Market growth over the forecast period

Detailed regional synopsis

Market segmentation

Growth drivers

Profiling of key market players

Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market Size:

The global cell culture protein surface coating market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 1990.6 Million by the end of 2031 by growing at a CAGR of 13.82% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031. Further, the market generated a revenue of USD 548.3 Million in the year 2021. Market growth is primarily influenced by technological breakthrough in stem cell transplantation and gene therapy. For instance, Harvard University has developed VX-880, an investigational stem cell-derived, fully differentiated pancreatic islet cell replacement therapy for people with type 1 diabetes (T1D), by using research from Melton Lab, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The global market is further expected to be driven by factors such as increased interest in the research area of cell culture protein, rise in genetic mortality rates, increasing number of people suffering from neurological and cardiovascular diseases, and escalation in stem cell transformation across the globe.

Get a Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10352420

Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Key Takeaways

The North America region to gain the highest portion of the revenue by the year 2031

The synthetic protein sub-segment to dominate the revenue graph

Industrial production sub-segment remains prominent in the application segment

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

Cell culture protein surface coating can effectively be used for the treatment of diabetic patients, especially patients with type-1 diabetes. Diabetes is one of the most prevalent diseases all throughout the world. According to the data by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2021, approximately 537 million adults are living with diabetes. The total number of people living with diabetes is projected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Three in four adults with diabetes live in low- and middle-income countries. Hence, growing number of diabetes patients around the world is expected to be a prime factor to drive the growth of the global cell culture protein surface coating market.

In addition to this, increasing cases of chronic diseases across the globe is estimated to be another major factor to add to the market growth. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases (NCDs) kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 71% of all deaths globally. Each year, more than 15 million people die from a chronic disease between the ages of 30 and 69 years; 85% of these premature deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. Moreover, the rising investments in the R&D activities to continuously bring up more feasible solutions for medical procedures along with the launch of new products are predicted to propel the global cell culture protein surface coating market over the forecast period.

Browse to access an In-depth research report on Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market with detailed charts and figures: https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/cell-culture-protein-surface-coating-market/10352420

Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Regional Overview

The global cell culture protein surface coating market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rising Number of Stem Cell Donors to Propel Market Growth in the North America Region

The cell culture protein surface coating market in the North America region is projected to hold the largest market share by the end of 2031. Rising number of stem cell donors which will aid the process of stem cell transformation is to boost the growth in North America. In United States, the donor registry has more than 9 million potential donors on the list and more than 266,000 cord blood units are on the donor registry. Moreover, in 2020, 4,864 unrelated and 4,160 related bone marrow and cord blood transplants were performed in the United States. The market in North America is to grow at a CAGR of 13.53% over the forecast period. It is expected to collect the highest revenue of nearly USD 686.3 million by the end of 2031. Moreover, growth is also expected on the account of increased usage of protein powders.

Governmental Initiatives to Spread Awareness Expected to Boost Market Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

On the other hand, the market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The market in the Asia Pacific region is to grow at a CAGR of 14.53% over the forecast period. It is expected to collect a revenue of nearly USD 497.5 million by the end of 2031. In the year 2021, it generated a revenue of nearly USD 128.8 million in the market. The growth of the market in this region can be associated with the growing patient pool, along with incessant prevalence of chronic diseases such as CVDs, diabetes, cholesterol, and many others. As per the American College of Cardiology, 58% of the total deaths caused by CVD in 2019 were reported from the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, the role of government in spreading awareness about stem cells are expected to boost the growth of the cell culture protein surface coating market in this region.

Get a Sample PDF of the Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10352420

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunities in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific.

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market, Segmentation by Protein Source

Animal Derived Protein Gelatin Others

Human Derived Protein Collagen Osteopontin Others

Synthetic Protein Poly-D-Lysin Others

Plant Derived Protein Albumins Others



The synthetic protein segment is anticipated to hold the largest market size by the end of 2031. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.74% over the forecast period. The segment garnered a revenue of USD 206.5 million in 2021. This growth is ascribing to technological development for the faster production of synthetic protein. For instance, in May 2020, scientist of MIT has invented automated tabletop machine, which accelerated the synthesis of protein. Furthermore, rising need for personalized protein is to propel the demand for synthetic protein and contribute to the growth of the segment. The segment is also expected to be valued at USD 744.8 million by the end of 2031.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figures, Chart, etc. @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10352420

Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market, Segmentation by Application

Scientific Research

Industrial Production

The industrial production segment is estimated to have a substantial growth with a CAGR of 13.65% over the forecast period. This growth can be associated with the increasing industry value in the global GDP. As per The World Bank, in 2021, industry value in global GDP accounted to 28.3%.

Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market, Segmentation by End User

Biotechnology Company

Pharmaceutical Company

Others

Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market, Segmentation by Type

Self-Coating

Pre-Coating Multiwall/Micro Well Plates Petri Dishes Flasks Slides Coverslips



Few of the well-known market leaders in the global cell culture protein surface coating market that are profiled by Kenneth Research are Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corporation, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., denovoMATRIX GmbH, ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc., BioLamina AB, Abcam Plc., PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KgaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and others.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirements? Ask Our Expert: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10352420

Recent Developments in the Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market

In August 2021, Inventia Life Science, a biotechnology business in Australia, and BioLamina AB announced their partnership.

In December 2021, IsoMATRIX, a brand-new product from DenovoMATRIX GmbH, is the industry's first high yield MSC separation method for cell and gene therapy.

Browse More Related Reports:

Organs-on-Chips Market Segmentation by Organ Type (Lung, Intestine, Kidney, Brain, Liver, and Others); by Offering (Product, and Services); by Application (Drug Discovery, Toxicology Research, Disease Modeling, and Others); and by End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Segmentation by Type (Generic, and Innovative); by Synthesis Type (Synthetic, and Biotech); by Therapeutic Application (Communicable Diseases, Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Respiratory Diseases, and Other Therapeutic Applications); by Business Mode (Captive, and Merchant)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030

Mammography Market Segmentation by Product (Analog Mammography, Digital Mammography, and Breast Tomosynthesis Systems); by Technology (2-D, 3-D, and Combined 2D & 3D Mammography); and by End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030

External Pacemaker Market Segmentation by Product (Pulse Generator Device, and Leads); by Device (Single, Dual, and Triple Chamber); by Distribution Channel (Online, and Offline); and by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2018-2028

Molecular Robots Market Segmentation by Application (Drug Discovery & Delivery, Genetic Research, and Others); and by End-User (Pharmaceutical, Research Institutes, and Others)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031-2036

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@kennethresearch.com

U.S. Phone: +1 313 462 0609