Global Sports Nutrition Market Size & Share to Surpass $62.7 Bn by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

According to the research report published by Vantage Market Research, the Global Sports Nutrition Market Size Is Expected to Reach USD 62.7 Billion By 2028, at a CAGR of 8.1% Between 2022 and 2028.

What is Sports Nutrition? How Big is Sports Nutrition Market Size?

Market Dynamics :

Rising Preferences of a Healthy and Fit Lifestyle to Boost Sports Nutrition Market

The increasing inclination of consumers towards physical fitness is anticipated to augment the growth of the Sports Nutrition Market in the years to come. This is due to the willingness to pay more for healthier alternatives, changing lifestyles, and increasing disposable income of the consumers. Consumers are more concerned about their health these days. Athletes and anyone who engages in severe physical activity are increasingly turning to sports nutrition solutions. Increased engagement in sports, health clubs, sports clubs, and gyms, as well as an increasing emphasis on remaining healthy and in shape is further supporting the market growth. These are some of the major factors that are propelling the sports nutrition business forward. Furthermore, due to the benefits it provides, customers are predicted to adjust their preferences toward healthy nutritious foods, which is expected to boost total demand.

Key Insights and Findings from the In-depth Report:

The sports supplement sub-segment is anticipated to grow at a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). The growth of the segment is attributed to the growing consumption of protein supplements like whey protein and the accessibility of several plant proteins such as pumpkin seed, soy, spirulina, hemp, rice, and pea.

The adult sub-segment holds a substantial market share in 2021. The growth of this segment is attributed to a large number of consumers from the age group of 18 to 64 years. In addition, consumers in this age group are energetically involved in fitness and sports activities, thus fueling the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is the fastest regional segment. The changing lifestyles of consumers in the Asia-Pacific, mainly in emerging countries like India and China, are contributing to the growth of Sports Nutrition food as a convenient food choice to satiate hunger and provide nutrition after sports or exercise. Furthermore, the involvement of consumers in sports is the major reason for driving the Sports Nutrition Market.





Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 39.3 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 62.7 Billion CAGR 8.1% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Iovate Health Sciences

Abbott

Quest Nutrition

PepsiCo

Cliff Bar

The Coca-Cola Company

Muscle Pharm

The Bountiful Company

Post Holdings

BA Sports Nutrition

Cardiff Sports Nutrition

Segmentation of Global Sports Nutrition Market:

Product Type Sports Supplements Sports Drinks Sports Foods Meal Replacement Products Weight Loss Products

Application Pre-Workout Post-Workout Weight Loss Others

Formulation Tablets Capsules Powder Soft Gels Liquid Gummies

Consumer Group Children Adult Geriatric

Consumer Group by Activity Heavy Users Light Users

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







Availability of a Variety of the Formulation to Accelerate Market Growth

The growing availability of a variety of the formulation such as ready-to-drink, gels, bars, and powders is anticipated to augment the growth of the Sports Nutrition Market within the estimated period. Manufacturers are enhancing the nutritional value of their products by adding novel flavours and useful components. Natural ingredients, caffeine, and reduced sugar content, for example, are used in ready-to-drink beverages. Ready, a sports nutrition company introduced a sports drink with superfruits and B-vitamins in flavours like blue raspberry, peach mango, berry lemonade, fruit punch, orange passion, strawberry banana, mixed berry, and black cherry in February 2021. However, the limited adoption of sports nutrition due to the negative perception among the majority of consumers is expected to hamper the growth of the market in the years to come. Moreover, the rising trend of online marketing along with increasing e-commerce industry is also expected to create immense opportunities for the growth of the market within the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Sports Nutrition Market

North America held the largest shares in 2021. This is due to the increasing need and use of supplements in the region. Furthermore, the market's regional growth is likely to be fueled by rising health awareness. Additionally, the existence of a significant number of competitors in the region, as well as rising consumer demand for nutritional foods, is projected to drive the growth of the Sports Nutrition Market in the region.

Recent Developments:

March, 2022: Muscle Pharm Corporation announced it will be expanding into the ready-to-drink protein category with the launch of its new whey protein drink line in the summer of 2022. The new high protein beverage line will be marketed under the leading Muscle Pharm brand, will contain over 20g of protein, be sugar free, and will be available in multiple flavors.

September, 2021: Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. announced that it has acquired the right to use the same plant-based amino acid formulation underlying its flagship Rejuvenate muscle health products to develop a new higher dosage formulation for the sports nutrition market. The first product to be launched using this higher dosage formulation will be JAKTRX Pro Amino essential amino acids.

