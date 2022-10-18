New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surface Disinfectants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346016/?utm_source=GNW
Global Surface Disinfectants Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Surface Disinfectants estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Liquids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wipes segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR
The Surface Disinfectants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Sprays Segment to Record 7.5% CAGR
In the global Sprays segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$389.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$618.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Disinfectants: Enabling the Ultimate Hygienic Environment that
Looks Healthy and Feels Better
Recent Market Activity
Noteworthy Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell
Rising Consumer Interest
High-Performance Products
Green & Sustainable Solutions
Cost-Effective Products
Healthcare Disinfection
User-Friendly Solutions
Sophisticated Technologies
Growing Awareness about Hygiene & Health: The Fundamental
Growth Driver
Fast Facts
Implications of Infectious Diseases
Implications of Hygiene Failures
Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years
Developing Regions Extend Immense Growth Potential
Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors
Disinfectants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
ABC Compounding Co., Inc. (USA)
Arrow Solutions (UK)
Arrow-Magnolia International, Inc. (USA)
Avmor (Canada)
Betco (USA)
Diversey, Inc. (USA)
DR.SCHNELL Chemie GmbH (Germany)
Ecolab, Inc. (USA)
Ecolab G.K. (Japan)
E. I. DuPont De Nemours and Company (USA)
Kao Corporation (Japan)
Lion Corporation (Japan)
Metrex Research LLC (USA)
National Chemical Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
PortionPac Chemical Corporation (USA)
Prestige Brands, Inc. (USA)
Procter & Gamble Co. (USA)
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK)
SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (USA)
Spartan Chemical Co., Inc. (USA)
STERIS plc (UK)
The Clorox Company (USA)
Unilever Plc (UK)
Zep, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Focus on Safety, Health & Sanitation Drives Demand
for Surface Disinfectants
Essential Role of Surface Disinfection in Addressing Resistance
to Antimicrobial Agents
Potential Risks from E. coli Outbreaks, Drug-Resistant Germs,
and Inexplicable Viruses Steer Demand for Antimicrobial
Disinfectants
Antimicrobials, Antiseptics and Disinfectants
Antimicrobial Ingredients
Beneficial/Non-Beneficial Bugs
Super Bugs
Alternative Antimicrobials
Antimicrobial Ingredients
Disposing Antimicrobials
Concerns about Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs) Drive
Healthy Demand in the Healthcare Sector
Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs): A Major Cause of
Morbidity and Mortality
Innovative Disinfections in Healthcare Cleaning: Need of the Hour
The Field of Surgery Offers High Prospects for Disinfection
Rising Significance of Keeping Hands and Surfaces Clean
Accelerates Adoption of Disinfecting and Cleaning Wipes
Despite Competition from Non-alcohol Based Versions, Sales of
Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Continue to Grow
Alcohol-A Potent Disinfectant: ?For & Against"
Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers: Gaining Preference over Alcohol-
based Variants
Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Infections:
A Major Growth Driver
Stringent Regulations Augment Deployment of Disinfectants in
the Food Industry
Trend towards Preventive Healthcare Benefits Disinfectants Market
Favorable Market Conditions Promote Research
Preference for Antibacterial Cleansing Spurs Product Introductions
Uncertainty over the Benefits of Triclosan Loom Large
How Much Use of Disinfectants is Too Much?
Disinfection Robots
Hydrogen Peroxide Prototypes Preferred Over UV Light Systems
Xenex Leads the Disinfection Robots Market
EnviroShield: An Advanced Disinfectant Spray System
THYMOX Technology
Self-Disinfecting Copper Surfaces
Disinfection 2.0: The Battle against Infection
Triclosan-Free Hand Care Products
UV-Disinfection: An Established yet Evolving Technology
UVC LEDs: For Enhancing Disinfection Protocols
UVC LEDs versus UV Lamps
UVGI Effectively Combats Transmission of Airborne Pathogens
UVGI Devices Facilitate Development of High Efficiency
Disinfectants
Ultraviolet (UV) Surface Disinfection: A Promising Technology
Innovation
Disinfectant Compounds for Killing Superbugs
QUAT-based Disinfectants
Environmental Friendly Disinfectants
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
