Surgical Stapling Devices Market Size (2022-2030)Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast : Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global surgical stapling devices market is expected to clock US$ 8,222.31 million by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 8.40% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Surgical Stapling Devices Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Market Drivers

Increased technological advancements are a major driving factor for the surgical stapling devices market growth. Standard Bariatrics' Titan SGS stapler is intended to help surgeons achieve more uniform and symmetrical gastric sleeve pouch anatomy, setting patients for the most significant outcomes. Standard Bariatrics Titan SGS stapler is designed to help surgeons achieve more consistent and proportional gastric sleeve pouch anatomy, putting patients for the most critical effects, according to surgeons. The product has reduced operating time and post-operative nausea in sleeve gastrectomy patients. Additionally, it has been said that using Titan SGS results in clean staple lines and simple sleeve pouch reproducibility.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/surgical-stapling-devices-market/7894

Excerpts from ‘by Product’

The surgical stapling devices market is divided into:

Powered

Manual Versions

The majority of the market is made up of powered products. The growth is attributable to greater accessibility of powered equipment and surgeons' strong preference for them. Additionally, powered stapling devices can close wounds smoothly without needing physical force. The manual category is also anticipated to have rapid growth during the forecasted period due to the low cost of manual stapling.

Excerpts from ‘by Type’

The surgical stapling devices market is divided into two categories based on type:

Reusable

Disposable

The disposable segment holds the majority of shares. The increased need for wound closure in healthcare makes disposable surgical stapling devices rise. Additionally, disposable surgical stapling instruments are quite common in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers because contamination risk is decreased and is more affordable. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) encourages disposable products by offering clear instructions that guarantee the protocols are followed.

Excerpts from ‘by End User’

Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers make up the global market for surgical stapling devices . The hospital segment is anticipated to expand during the projected period. This growth is seen as a result of hospitals strong demand for surgical stapling instruments. Additionally, these devices offer numerous benefits that make surgical operations incredibly convenient.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

The global sterilization wrap market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of The World

North America is the largest regional market for surgical stapling devices , and its dominance is predicted to continue over the forecast period. Early adoption of substantial product advancements and technologically improved equipment drives growth in these domains. Asia Pacific region is expected to be exceptional throughout the projection period. The rest of the globe segment also has much room to grow. The patient pool in Asia and the rest of the globe is enormous, leading to increased surgical procedures and demand for surgical stapling devices . Furthermore, growing awareness and use of sophisticated surgical technologies, as well as rising healthcare spending in many developing countries, are likely to benefit the area.

Speak to our Analyst to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/speak-analyst/surgical-stapling-devices-market/7894

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the global surgical stapling devices market are:

Ethicon US., LLC

Cardica, Inc

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

Conmed Corporation

CareFusion Corporation

3M Healthcare Private Limited

BioPro. Inc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

AesDex LLC

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL SURGICAL STAPLING DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Powered Manual GLOBAL SURGICAL STAPLING DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Reusable Disposable GLOBAL SURGICAL STAPLING DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER Hospitals Ambulatory Centers

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Surgical Stapling Devices Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=so3MmiENwlltFSho2Z1FKuK9YIuvMXHrQ83m5lLy&report_id=7894&license=Single

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.



