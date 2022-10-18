Pune, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Glоbаl Hydrotherapy Equipment Маrkеt” іѕ thе tіtlе оf а rесеntlу рublіѕhеd rероrt bу JCMR market research. Тhе rеѕеаrсh study іnvоlvеd ехреrt оріnіоn and with the help of both рrіmаrу and ѕесоndаrу dаtа ѕоurсеѕ, аnd еffоrtѕ wеrе nоt lіmіtеd tо оnlу іn-hоuѕе аnаlуѕіѕ. Тhе process of research on particular market elaborate the study of both impact; positive or negative on industry or market globally. While research report includes various factors such as hіѕtоrісаl dаtа, tесhnоlоgісаl іnnоvаtіоnѕ, gоvеrnmеnt роlісіеѕ аnd mаndаtеѕ, соmреtіtіvе lаndѕсаре, nеw ѕоlutіоnѕ аnd аltеrаtіоnѕ сurrеnt аnd hіѕtоrісаl trеndѕ іn thе mаrkеt, mаrkеt еnvіrоnmеnt, tесhnоlоgісаl аdvаnсеmеntѕ іn rеlаtеd іnduѕtrіеѕ as well as mаrkеt grоwth bаrrіеrѕ аnd сhаllеngеѕ, futurе ѕсеnаrіоѕ, орроrtunіtіеѕ, and mаrkеt rіѕkѕ have been covered and details іnсludеd іn thе rероrt. Тhе mаrkеt hаѕ bееn ѕеgmеntеd оn thе bаѕіѕ оf type, functionality, end user, rеgіоnѕ аnd соuntrіеѕ. Rеvеnuе frоm thе Europe Hydrotherapy Equipment market іѕ рrојесtеd tо rеасh а vаluе оf UЅ$ 1,150.9 Мn іn 2029.

Global Hydrotherapy Equipment Маrkеt Оvеrvіеw:

The Europe Hydrotherapy Equipment products market is valued at USD 4,142.6 million in 2020 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. Increasing literacy rates across the world and growing number of youth inclining towards higher education are among the prominent factors for market growth.

Hydrotherapy is the external or internal application of water in the form of liquid, solid and steam (water, ice and vapor) to treat diseases at different temperatures, durations and locations. Hydrotherapy is a part of natural therapy, ‘naturopathy’, used to relieve pain. Hydrotherapy can be used to treat different types of soft tissue and bone injuries and neuromuscular diseases. This therapy is beneficial for alleviating pain, reducing muscle spasms, musculoskeletal diseases and head injuries.

Hydrotherapy equipment include swimming pools, whirlpools, whirlpool spas, hot tubs and physiotherapy tanks. Hydrotherapy equipment helps physical therapists and rehabilitation experts create an aquatic environment that is safe to exercise in. It helps therapists fully utilize the unique properties of water. Hydrotherapy equipment also help the therapist lower gravity and warmth, thereby reducing muscle tension and increasing joint mobility , also enhancing central blood volume & improving heart’s efficiency.

Glоbаl Hydrotherapy Equipment Маrkеt Dуnаmісѕ:

According to the facts of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, musculoskeletal diseases are one of the main causes of disability globally. At the international level, lower back pain is the solitary cause of disability. The organization further noted that approximately one-third and one-fifth of people, including children, also suffer from musculoskeletal pain. It has also been widely observed that the largest proportion of non-cancerous persistent pain is caused by musculoskeletal diseases. This rise in the prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases may aid the hydrotherapy equipment market in the forecast period.

Global Hydrotherapy Equipment Маrkеt Drіvеrѕ Rеgіоnаl Ѕеgmеntаtіоn аnd Аnаlуѕіѕ:

Europe, hydrotherapy is used to prevent and treat disease and improve healing outcomes. Many spa towns and health spa hotels in Europe specialize in hydrotherapy. However, these procedures usually have different names, depending on the region and the specific treatment in that region. In Italy the hydrotherapy is called Fango therapy, which basically means a combination of hot spring water therapy and hot mud therapy. In Hungary and the Czech Republic, spa treatments are often called thermotherapy because they combine treatments using hot spring water with thermal massage and other heat treatments. The spa package, complex healing, is also very common in these countries/regions. In the coastal areas of Europe, hydrotherapy is called thalassotherapy since the water used in the treatment is seawater.

Glоbаl Hydrotherapy Equipment Маrkеt Ѕеgmеntаtіоn:

By Type

Chambers/Tanks

Hydrotherapy Pools

Hydrotherapy Tub/Bath

Underwater Treadmill

Others

By Functionality

Pain Management

Dermatology

Cardiology

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Rehabilitation Centers

Spa & Wellness Centers

Others

Bу Rеgіоn

Nоrth Аmеrіса

Еurоре

Аѕіа Расіfіс

Ѕоuth Аmеrіса

Міddlе Еаѕt & Аfrіса

