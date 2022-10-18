Global Electric Lawn Mowers Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Rising Gasoline Prices & Growing Inclination Towards Sustainability are Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Lawn Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Assessment 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.18% during 2022-2027.

The growth is attributed to their simplistic nature and eliminating the mess-up involved with fuel usage. Moreover, home improvement building projects are witnessing a significant transition in developed economies. They are anticipated to positively influence battery-powered equipment such as hand-held power tools and lawn mowers. Hence, the adoption of electric lawn mowers is expected to witness rapid growth in the consumer space.

The growing penetration of robotic lawn mowers in the European market and the rising awareness of technology-driven equipment in developing countries are boosting the revenue of robotic lawn mower vendors in the market. It is estimated that the demand for robotic lawn mowers will witness double-digit growth in the global market during the forecast period.

Sustainable purchasing is increasingly gaining momentum among consumers in the lawn mowers market. As a result, the consumer inclination toward equipment that minimizes harmful emissions is gaining momentum, thereby offering substantial growth opportunities to battery-powered lawn mowers in the market. Moreover, electric lawn mowers cause fewer noise levels in the environment. The gasoline lawn mowers, which produce noise levels of over 85 decibels (dB), can result in irreparable hearing damage. Also, the extreme noise causes a lot of disruption to our communities in various work environments and schools. However, the electric lawn mowers that run at 75 decibels are comparatively less harmful.

The government across several countries is also taking initiatives to encourage the adoption of electric lawn mowers in the market. Imposing a ban on the sale of gasoline lawn mowers and offering rebates are some of the initiatives taken by the US government to promote the sale of electric corded and battery-powered lawn mowers in the market.

Key Highlights

The electric walk-behind lawn mowers are expected to add a revenue of USD 1.3 billion by 2027.

The revenue from robotic lawn mowers is expected to reach $3.9 billion by 2027 due to the increasing demand for effectiveness & efficiency and the rising labor cost across various European countries

The application of electric lawn mowers is expected to gain momentum in golf courses & other sports arenas due to the advancements in the battery technology & the development of enhanced ride-on mowers, thereby adding revenue of $371 million from the segment by 2027.

Market GrowthFactors

Rising Gasoline Prices

The Russia and Ukraine conflict is leading to the continuous rise in gasoline prices across various countries.

Most developed countries have higher gasoline prices than the developing ones; developed economies are the major exporter of gasoline products. The variation in prices is due to various subsidies and taxes offered and charged by the government. Hence, the constant increase in gasoline prices across different countries drives consumers toward electric lawn mowers.

Growing Inclination Towards Sustainability

The environmental problems are increasing significantly worldwide due to the rising carbon emissions and climate change. Hence sustainable living is the key to preserving the environment. The growing consumer awareness is substantially driving the usage of electric lawn mowers as these minimize the impact on the environment and promotes healthy surroundings.

The old two-stroke gasoline engines are highly inefficient and lead to the emission of various air pollutants, including carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, methane, and ethanol into the environment. Moreover, the rising air pollution problem in developing countries offers substantial growth opportunities to electric lawn mowers in the market.

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the global electric lawn mower market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global electric lawn mower market?

3. Who are the key players in the global electric lawn mower market?

4. Which region accounted for the largest share in the electric lawn mower market?

5. Which distribution channel is gaining momentum in the electric lawn mower market?

