GIMME Beauty Partners With the Susan G. Komen Foundation to Benefit Breast Cancer Research

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIMME Beauty, the innovative hair solutions company disrupting the beauty industry, announces a partnership with the Susan G. Komen Foundation to support breast cancer research. GIMME is a proud sponsor of the 2022 Komen Race for the Cure, a 5K run on Oct. 29, 2022, at Soldier Field, South Green, in Chicago, Illinois. Race participants will receive a pack of pink GIMME hair ties designed exclusively for the event.

GIMME has also released its Pink Collection in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month and is donating a portion of the proceeds from the collection to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

"We're proud to be a pillar sponsor of this year's Race for the Cure and to be able to support such a worthy cause," said Jeff Durham, President and CEO of GIMME Beauty. "We put together our Pink Collection in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month and will donate a portion of the proceeds directly to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, allowing our community to get involved and show their support while treating themselves."

The Race for the Cure is Komen's signature fundraising event, and using the Komen 360° Approach contributes to:

research to provide new hope through lifesaving discoveries and breakthroughs that give more time to everyone involved in the fight against breast cancer;

care to ensure that all have access to quality screening, diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer;

community to support everyone no matter where they are in their breast cancer journey; and

action through advocacy — fighting for patients' rights to ensure quality, compassionate care for everyone.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, with the exception of skin cancers. On average, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every two minutes. It is estimated that in 2022, approximately 30% of all new women's cancer diagnoses will be breast cancer. In the United States, an estimated 287,500 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the U.S. and 51,400 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer.

Participants can register for the 2022 Komen Chicago Race for the Cure or donate directly by visiting the Race for the Cure website.

To learn more about GIMME Beauty, visit www.gimmebeauty.com.

About GIMME Beauty

GIMME Beauty's vision is to design innovative hair solutions that disrupt the status quo of the health and beauty hair care category. The company's products rank among the industry's fastest-growth items, according to Nielsen Market Data. Since it launched in 2006, GIMME has become a national brand available at more than 16,000 stores across the United States. Follow GIMME on Instagram or Facebook to learn about its latest collections. To learn more about GIMME Beauty, visit www.gimmebeauty.com.

