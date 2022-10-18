Global Prothrombin Complex Concentrates Market Size to grow USD 1803 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 9.9%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, United States, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Prothrombin Complex Concentrates Market Size to grow from USD 771.2 billion in 2021 to USD 1,803 billion by 2030, At a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The market is being driven owing to the rising acceptance of prothrombin complex concentrates in the healthcare and dentistry industry. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

The 4-Factor Prothrombin Complex Concentrates segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on type, the Prothrombin Complex Concentrates Market is categorized into 3-Factor PCC and 4-Factor PCC. In 2021, 4-Factor Prothrombin Complex Concentrates dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and market revenue of 439.5 billion. The improved penetration of 4-Factor Prothrombin Complex Concentrates such as Beriplex and Kcentra in emerging countries. Furthermore, it has several advantages with increased efficacy adding impetus to the market’s growth. Additionally, 4F-PCC reduces the danger of pathogen transfer and calls for a smaller infusion volume, so it is very simple to administer.

Global Prothrombin Complex Concentrates Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Type (3-FactorPCC and 4-FactorPCC), By Application (Acquired Coagulation Factor Deficiency, Congenital Coagulation Factor Deficiency, and Others), By End-user (Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Hospital and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

Acquired Coagulation Factor Deficiency segment to to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the application, the Prothrombin Complex Concentrates Market is categorized into Acquired Coagulation Factor Deficiency, Congenital Coagulation Factor Deficiency, and Others. In 2021, the Acquired Coagulation Factor Deficiency segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40% and market revenue of 308.4 billion. The market will be driven by the increased prevalence of congenital coagulation factors deficiency, which is expected to continue its upward trend. The Congenital Coagulation Factor Deficiency progress over time into the chronic form, or it may be chronic from the beginning. This is why Congenital Coagulation Factor Deficiency increases the market.

The hospital segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the End-user, the Prothrombin Complex Concentrates Market is categorized as Ambulatory Surgical Centres, hospitals, and Others. In 2021, the hospital segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and market revenue of 285.3 billion. It is anticipated that the growth rate in hospitals will be rather strong, as private and governmental hospitals have increased financing for healthcare treatments. Furthermore, there has also been an associated growth in awareness of the necessity of early diagnosis; this is the case. These are the key forces responsible for this market segment's acceleration.

North America to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Prothrombin Complex Concentrates market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. The Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2021. The existence of significant players in the region is expected to drive the market’s growth in the region. Furthermore, introducing new health insurance policies to cover uncommon blood illnesses and the growth in the number of plasma collection centers in North America adds impetus to the market’s growth.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global Prothrombin Complex Concentrates market include Sanquin, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., Grifols SA, Shire Plc, Octapharma AG, Kedrion Biopharma Inc., CSL Behring, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Nihon Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. And Other Major Key Players.

