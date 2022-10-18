Check Capital Management Featured on CNBC List of Top Financial Advisors for 4th Consecutive Year

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Capital Management, an independent investment advisor with over a billion dollars in assets under management, has again been honored by CNBC for the company’s exemplary investment services.



CNBC’s inclusion of Check Capital in its annual Financial Advisor 100 ("FA 100") rankings as one of the nation’s best financial advisory firms marks Check Capital’s fourth straight year on the prestigious list. That list, developed by CNBC in partnership with data provider AccuPoint Solutions, is based on a proprietary methodology applied to data from thousands of advisory firms.

“It’s an honor to be recognized consistently by CNBC,” said Steven Check, founder and Chief Investment Officer. “This recognition reflects our dedication to helping clients reach their goals and grow their wealth over the long term.”

CNBC ranked Check Capital No. 41 in the nation. It follows Barron’s announcement last month that Mr. Check was personally ranked No. 34 as a Top 100 Independent Advisor—the fifth consecutive year that Steven Check appeared on the Barron's list.

Check Capital takes a commonsense approach to investing, focusing solely on well-managed companies with sound fundamentals and patiently waiting for attractive prices before buying shares. It constantly researches its investments, keeping clients in the loop with a degree of transparency uncommon in the industry. The firm also offers an unusual, results-based fee structure to qualified clients, charging them only when their investments increase in value.

“We're exceptionally thorough in explaining our strategies to clients. They appreciate the time that's dedicated to them, which goes a long way towards establishing trust and, ultimately, a long-term relationship,” said Chris Ballard, Managing Director of Check Capital. “CNBC's recognition of our firm is further verification of our commitment to making investment management much simpler in a very complex world.”

About Check Capital Management

Founded in 1987 by Steven Check, Check Capital Management is an award-winning asset management firm based in Costa Mesa, California, that serves clients throughout the United States. It has helped individual and institutional investors protect and grow their assets, currently valued at $1.2 billion.

Never forgetting that the firm handles other people’s money — as well as some of its own — Check Capital has a culture of avoiding losses. Therefore, its investment philosophy centers around acquiring stocks from exceptional businesses run by first-class management teams, particularly when shares of those firms are selling at bargain prices.

