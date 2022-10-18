Aptamers Market to Be Positioned at US$ 11.5 Billion by 2030; Amid Ongoing Development of New Drug Delivery and Generation Technologies

Paris, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new research report by Fact.MR provides a thorough overview of all the opportunities in the aptamers market, together with drivers, restraints, and challenges, to help gain comprehensive analysis of the current and projected scenario. The report also includes elaborate details about segments, including type, application, technology, end user, and region.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global aptamers market is set to grow at 21.6% CAGR between 2022-2030. Sales in the market are likely to reach US$ 11.5 Billion by 2030. High prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing use of aptamers in research & development (R&D) activities worldwide are likely to drive growth during the assessment period (2022-2030).

Several governments across the globe are boosting their funding and granting commitments for the development of novel vaccinations to combat a wide variety of diseases like cancer. Numerous diseases have been successfully managed with the use of vaccines and cutting-edge medicines. Players in the aptamers industry are also likely to benefit from the increasing attention that is being paid to treating chronic diseases and favorable initiatives.

Demand for aptamers is partly influenced by rising healthcare needs of the ever-increasing elderly population. In the U.S. alone, over 54 million citizens are over the age of 65 years, as per the U.S. Census Bureau. Growing geriatric population is directly associated with increasing chronic diseases, which calls for specialized treatment. As aptamers are widely used in the development of novel therapies, their demand is likely to witness a surge over the course of the forecast period.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=173

Moreover, North America is considered to be the largest market for aptamers, and is likely to remain at the forefront throughout the forecast period. In North America, the U.S. is expected to hold a higher market share than Canada. In addition to North America, sales of aptamers are likely to remain high in Europe and Asia Pacific.

Besides, recent advancements in drug delivery, purification, and generation of medicines for killing target cells is set to compel various researchers to opt for aptamers owing to their numerous competitive advantages. Some of the benefits, including low cost of manufacturing, small molecular size, lesser side effects, and low immunogenicity, as compared to antibodies are projected to augur well for the global aptamers market in the next ten years.

Key Takeaways:

North America is set to account for nearly 45% of the aptamers market share in 2022.

By type, the nucleic acid aptamers segment is set to hold nearly 77% of the global aptamers market share in 2022.

By technology, the SELEX segment is anticipated to dominate the global aptamers market by generating a share of 75% in the evaluation period.

By end user, sales of aptamers are likely to remain high among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

China is projected to generate lion’s share in the Asia Pacific aptamers market in the assessment period.





Growth Drivers:

Increasing demand for aptamers-based diagnostic products among pathology labs owing to their high efficacy and specificity is projected to drive growth.

Rising research activities to evaluate the mechanism of action of nucleic acid aptamers to treat age-related macular degeneration is likely to push growth.

Restraints:

Short half-life of aptamers is anticipated to create challenges for growth during the assessment period.

Affinity of aptamers depends on the composition and pH level of the reaction medium and thus they may lose their affinity during complex matrices.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=173

Competitive Landscape:

Aptamers are still a nascent stream and market players are focusing on gaining a stronghold in this space. Leading players are focusing on launching new products through research and innovation to boost their presence.

For instance,

In 2021 , Swiss digital health start-up Xsensio developed a revolutionary graphene-based sensing technology that detects the stress hormone cortisol in human sweat. The device makes use of a patch that houses a transistor and electrode made of graphene.

, Swiss digital health start-up Xsensio developed a revolutionary graphene-based sensing technology that detects the stress hormone cortisol in human sweat. The device makes use of a patch that houses a transistor and electrode made of graphene. In 2019, Aptamer Group announced an agreement with AstraZeneca to explore the use of aptamer technology in treating kidney ailments.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Vivonics Inc.

Noxxon Pharma

Aptagen LLC

Trilink Biotechnologies Inc.

Aptus Biotech S.L.

Neoventures Biotechnology Inc.

Am Biotechnologies

Aptamer Solutions Ltd.

Aptamer Sciences Inc.

Somalogic Inc.

Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc.

Ophthotech Corporation

More Valuable Insights on Aptamers Market

In its latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed analysis of the global aptamers market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. This study also divulges key drivers and trends promoting the sales of aptamers through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Type:

Nucleic Acid DNA RNA XNA

Peptide



By Application:

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Research & Development

Others

By Technology:

SELEX

X-aptamers

MARAS Technique

Others

By End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Government Research Institutes

CROs

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA



Purchase This Report Through Secured Paypal Payment Gateway

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/173

Key Questions Covered in the Aptamers Market Report

What is the estimated market size of aptamers in 2022?

At what pace will worldwide aptamers increase till 2030?

What factors are driving demand in the aptamers market?

Which region is predicted to lead the worldwide aptamers market between 2022 and 2030?

What are the elements driving aptamers market sales during the forecast period?

What is the expected market estimation of the aptamers during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Medical Radiation Shielding Market: The global medical radiation shielding market is set to be valued at US$ 1.3 Billion by the end of 2022 and reach US$ 1.7 Billion in 2027. It is estimated to exhibit growth at 5% CAGR from 2022-2027. Rising incidence of cancer and increasing demand for nuclear radiation therapy for accurate diagnosis are projected to drive the global market.

Penile Implants Market: The global penile implants market is set to reach US$ 272.4 Million by 2022. By the end of 2027, sales of penile implants are expected to reach a valuation of US$ 303.7 Million, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2022 to 2027. Increasing prevalence of erectile dysfunction disorders as a symptom of associated comorbidities such as diabetes, liver disorders, renal diseases, vascular diseases, and atherosclerosis is one of the key drivers pushing the market for penile implants.

Disinfection Caps Market: The global disinfection caps market is anticipated to reach US$ 420 Million by the end of 2027 and is set to be valued at US$ 350 Million in 2022. From 2022 to 2027, demand for disinfection caps is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7%. With increasing number of conditions requiring surgery, demand for disinfection caps has accelerated. The sector is also likely to be driven by growing aging population and subpar sanitation.

Check it Out More Reports by Fact.MR on Healthcare Domain

https://www.factmr.com/industry/healthcare

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That’s why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog