Ukraine Oil and Gas Industry Report, Q2 2022

Ukraine oil and gas is a strategically important industry for the government, which has been making all attempts to gain independence from foreign oil and gas imports. The Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022, with the attack being launched from multiple directions.

In the weeks that followed since the war started, it is estimated that nearly three million citizens have fled the country, and there has also been mass destruction of the infrastructure in Ukraine. There is no doubt that this conflict is not only having but also going to have far-reaching implications on the entire European energy sector, considering that Russia accounts for nearly 40 percent of Europe's natural gas supply during 2021, with a third of this passing through the pipeline network of Ukraine, and 25 percent of Europe's oil supply.



At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic hit Ukraine particularly hard in the fourth quarter of 2020, with the cases rising dramatically. With a raging pandemic, Ukraine's economy also contracted by 5.5% in 2020, though it was expected that the economy will bounce back by the end of 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic continued to affect Ukraine's oil and gas industry on the demand side, as the nationwide lockdown and recession impacted fuel usage across all sectors.



Naftogaz, Ukraine's state energy company, has already reported several incidences of damage to the domestic pipeline network since the war began.



Looking at this, it is natural to expect a sharp downturn in the consumption of oil and gas in 2022 due to this conflict. Based on this, both short-term and long-term forecasts have been revised as we foresee a contraction in the consumption of refined fuels by over 20 percent, with a similar reduction likely in gas consumption as well by the end of 2022.



The report covers the following data:

A detailed analysis of how the Ukraine-Russia conflict in affecting the Ukrainian oil and gas sector.

An in-depth coverage of the energy industry in Ukraine by sectors (Electricity, Coal, Heat Transmission and Distribution), Oil, Natural Gas).

Market structure of these segments, energy interconnections and regional energy markets, regulatory landscape, energy efficiency, and energy security in Ukraine are examined. We also look at the reliability of Ukraine's energy sector and the emergency response policies of the government.

To understand the Ukrainian oil and gas industry situation, it is essential to look at the oil and gas sector in Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries. The report includes an overview of CEE's oil and gas industry, including a forecast up to 2031.

A Porter's Five Forces Strategic Analysis of the European Oil and Gas Industry is included that looks at the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, competitive rivalry in the industry, and the threat of new entrants and industry substitution.

Coming to the analysis of the oil and gas industry in Ukraine, the report includes statistics from 2018 to 2031. An industry overview is followed by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Ukraine's oil and gas industry. Upstream exploration, along with a comprehensive look at the 2019 licensing rounds and major upstream projects, is included. Refining capacity, the market for refined fuels, and oil trade statistics are all included.

Data from upstream gas production and consumption, shale gas market, and gas trade statistics are also included in the report.

We take an up-close view of the Ukrainian regulatory framework governing the oil and gas industry, followed by a SWOT analysis of the sector.

Ukraine is often plagued by an aging infrastructure in the oil and gas industry, and we dedicate a section to explore the oil and gas infrastructure in Ukraine through oil refineries and pipelines and gas pipelines.

Competition in the industry, along with an in-depth analysis of the major player, Naftogaz Ukrainy, is included.

Key Topics Covered:



A. Executive Summary



B. Industry Definition



C. Energy Industry in Ukraine

C.1 Overview of Resources

C.2 Infrastructure and Investment in the Energy Sector

C.2.1 Electricity

C.2.2 Coal

C.2.3 Heat Transmission and Distribution

C.2.4 Oil

C.2.5 Natural Gas

C.2.6 Importance of Cross-border Infrastructure

C.3 Market Structure

C.3.1 Electricity

C.3.2 Coal

C.3.3 Oil and Natural Gas

C.3.4 Nuclear

C.3.5 Large Hydropower & Renewable Energy

C.4 Energy Interconnections and Regional Energy Markets

C.5 Regulatory Landscape

C.6 Energy Security in Ukraine

C.7 Energy Efficiency in Ukraine

C.8 Fuel Switching in Ukraine

C.9 Reliability of the Energy Sector

C.10 Energy Research and Development

C.11 Emergency Response Policies



D. Oil and Gas in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)

D.1 Overview

D.2 Oil Production

D.3 Refining Capacity

D.4 Consumption of Refined Products

D.5 Gas Production & Consumption



E. Oil & Gas Industry in Europe: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

E.1 Introduction

E.2 Bargaining Power of Buyer

E.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

E.4 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

E.5 Threat of New Entrants

E.6 Threat of Industry Substitution



F. Oil and Gas Industry in Ukraine

F.1 Industry Overview

F.2 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine Conflict on the Oil & Gas Sector

F.3 Impact of Covid-19

F.4 Upstream Exploration

F.4.1 2019 Licensing Rounds

F.4.2 Major Upstream Projects

F.5 Refining Capacity

F.6 Refined Fuels

F.7 Oil & Refined Fuels Import/Export

F.8 Upstream Gas Production

F.9 Gas Consumption

F.10 Shale Gas in Ukraine

F.11 Gas Import/Export



G. Ukraine Oil and Gas: Regulatory Landscape

G.1 Overview

G.2 Licensing Regime

G.3 Fiscal Regime



H. Ukraine Oil and Gas: SWOT Analysis

H.1 Strengths to Build Upon

H.2 Weaknesses to Overcome

H.3 Opportunities to Exploit

H.4 Threats to Overcome



I. Oil and Gas Infrastructure in Ukraine

I.1 Oil Refineries and Pipelines

I.2 Gas Pipelines



J. Ukraine Oil and Gas: Competition in the Industry



K. Ukraine Oil and Gas: Major Players

K.1 Naftogaz Ukrainy

K.1.1 Company Analysis

K.1.2 Industry Updates

K.1.3 SWOT Analysis



L. Ukraine Oil and Gas Industry Forecast

L.1 Upstream Exploration

L.2 Upstream Oil Production

L.3 Refining & Refined Fuels Sector

L.4 Oil & Refined Fuels Import/Export

L.5 Upstream Gas Production

L.6 Gas Consumption

L.7 Gas Import/Export

