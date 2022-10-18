New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hydraulic Components Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442555/?utm_source=GNW

Global Hydraulic Components Market to Reach $91.5 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hydraulic Components estimated at US$60.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$91.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pumps & Motors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$42 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Valves segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Hydraulic Components market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



Cylinders Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR



In the global Cylinders segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 289 Featured) -

Atos Spa

Bailey International LLC

Bosch Rexroth AG

Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Inc.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

KYB Co., Ltd.

Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG

Nabtesco Corporation

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Tokyo Keiki, Inc.

Weber-Hydraulik GmbH

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering Ltd.

Yuken Kogyo Co., Ltd.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Ubiquity of Fluid Power in Modern Engineering: The Cornerstone

for Growth of Hydraulic Components

Recent Market Activity

A Peek Into the State of Competitive Affairs

With Global GDP Now Plateauing, It is a Mixed Bag of

Opportunities & Challenges for the Hydraulics Market

Energy Efficacy is No Longer a Concept Alien to Hydraulics, In-

fact it is the New Buzzword for Future Growth in the Market

Market Outlook

Hydraulic Components - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Atos Spa (Italy)

Bailey International LLC (USA)

Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)

Bucher Hydraulics GmbH (Germany)

Danfoss Power Solutions (USA)

Eaton Corporation (USA)

Enerpac Corp (USA)

HAWE Hydraulik SE (Germany)

Hengli Group (China)

HYDAC (Germany)

Hydratech Industries (Denmark)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

KYB Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Liebherr Group (Switzerland)

Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Nabtesco Corporation (Japan)

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan)

Pacoma GmbH (Germany)

Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA)

Tokyo Keiki, Inc. (Japan)

Weber-Hydraulik GmbH (Germany)

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering Ltd. (India)

Yuken Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Energy Efficiency Benefits of Innovative Hydraulic Fluid

Formulation & Additives to Spur Growth in the Market

Industrial Automation & Robotics and the Ensuing Demand for

Motion and Control Technologies Drives Baseline Growth for

Hydraulic Components in the Industrial Sector

Stable Market for Machine Tools Promises Ample Business

Opportunity for Hydraulic Components

Growing Focus on Predictive Maintenance of Hydraulic Equipment/

Systems & the Ensuing Increase in Parts Replacement to

Benefit Demand for Hydraulic Components

Wild Oil Prices Bring the Pain Back to the O&G Industry but

Spurs the Emphasis on Productivity, Capital Efficiency &

Ability to Break-Even at the Lowest Price

The Fracking Revolution & Robust Outlook for Shale Gas & Oil

Production to Benefit Market Growth

Sustained Recovery in Construction Activity Creates Healthy

Opportunities for Construction Machinery Hydraulics

Uncertainties Resurface After Two Years of Recovery in the

Mining Industry, Throwing Hydraulic Components for Mining

Equipment Back Into Stress

Strong Demand for Agricultural Equipment in Industrializing

Nations to Drive Opportunities for Mobile Hydraulics

Electro-Hydraulic Automation, An All Consuming Design Theme

Among Equipment Manufacturers

Changing Engineering Design Trends Opens New Growth Avenues for

Aircraft & Vehicle Hydraulics

Growing Preference for Hydraulic Elevators, as Against Traction &

Electric Elevators, to Benefit Demand for Hydraulic

Components

Offshore Outsourcing of Hydraulic Components: A Key

Manufacturing Trend

Water-Based Hydraulic Systems Grow in Popularity

Hydraulic Filters to Witness Growth



