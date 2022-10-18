New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hydraulic Components Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442555/?utm_source=GNW
Global Hydraulic Components Market to Reach $91.5 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hydraulic Components estimated at US$60.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$91.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pumps & Motors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$42 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Valves segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
The Hydraulic Components market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.
Cylinders Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR
In the global Cylinders segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Atos Spa
Bailey International LLC
Bosch Rexroth AG
Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Inc.
Daikin Industries Ltd.
Eaton Corporation
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
KYB Co., Ltd.
Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG
Nabtesco Corporation
Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.
Parker Hannifin Corporation
Tokyo Keiki, Inc.
Weber-Hydraulik GmbH
Wipro Infrastructure Engineering Ltd.
Yuken Kogyo Co., Ltd.
Ubiquity of Fluid Power in Modern Engineering: The Cornerstone
for Growth of Hydraulic Components
With Global GDP Now Plateauing, It is a Mixed Bag of
Opportunities & Challenges for the Hydraulics Market
Energy Efficacy is No Longer a Concept Alien to Hydraulics, In-
fact it is the New Buzzword for Future Growth in the Market
Market Outlook
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Atos Spa (Italy)
Bailey International LLC (USA)
Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)
Bucher Hydraulics GmbH (Germany)
Danfoss Power Solutions (USA)
Eaton Corporation (USA)
Enerpac Corp (USA)
HAWE Hydraulik SE (Germany)
Hengli Group (China)
HYDAC (Germany)
Hydratech Industries (Denmark)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)
KYB Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Liebherr Group (Switzerland)
Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Nabtesco Corporation (Japan)
Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan)
Pacoma GmbH (Germany)
Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA)
Tokyo Keiki, Inc. (Japan)
Weber-Hydraulik GmbH (Germany)
Wipro Infrastructure Engineering Ltd. (India)
Yuken Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Energy Efficiency Benefits of Innovative Hydraulic Fluid
Formulation & Additives to Spur Growth in the Market
Industrial Automation & Robotics and the Ensuing Demand for
Motion and Control Technologies Drives Baseline Growth for
Hydraulic Components in the Industrial Sector
Stable Market for Machine Tools Promises Ample Business
Opportunity for Hydraulic Components
Growing Focus on Predictive Maintenance of Hydraulic Equipment/
Systems & the Ensuing Increase in Parts Replacement to
Benefit Demand for Hydraulic Components
Wild Oil Prices Bring the Pain Back to the O&G Industry but
Spurs the Emphasis on Productivity, Capital Efficiency &
Ability to Break-Even at the Lowest Price
The Fracking Revolution & Robust Outlook for Shale Gas & Oil
Production to Benefit Market Growth
Sustained Recovery in Construction Activity Creates Healthy
Opportunities for Construction Machinery Hydraulics
Uncertainties Resurface After Two Years of Recovery in the
Mining Industry, Throwing Hydraulic Components for Mining
Equipment Back Into Stress
Strong Demand for Agricultural Equipment in Industrializing
Nations to Drive Opportunities for Mobile Hydraulics
Electro-Hydraulic Automation, An All Consuming Design Theme
Among Equipment Manufacturers
Changing Engineering Design Trends Opens New Growth Avenues for
Aircraft & Vehicle Hydraulics
Growing Preference for Hydraulic Elevators, as Against Traction &
Electric Elevators, to Benefit Demand for Hydraulic
Components
Offshore Outsourcing of Hydraulic Components: A Key
Manufacturing Trend
Water-Based Hydraulic Systems Grow in Popularity
Hydraulic Filters to Witness Growth
