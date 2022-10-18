DSV, 987 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 987

On 26 July 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 973. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 26 July 2022 until 24 October 2022 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 7,000 million, and no more than 14,000,000 shares, corresponding to 5.98% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-54 4,016,169 1,070.97 4,301,184,286 55: 10 October 2022 92,000 904.60 83,223,200 56: 11 October 2022 93,000 899.31 83,635,830 57: 12 October 2022 93,000 902.37 83,920,410 58 13 October 2022 94,000 892.67 83,910,623 59: 14 October 2022 96,000 920.86 88,402,560 Accumulated trading for days 1-59 4,484,169 1,053.55 4,724,276,909

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 11,430,002 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 4.88% of the total number of issued shares of 234,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

