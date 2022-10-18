Global Synthetic Sapphire Market Report 2022-2027: Expanding Electronics Industry, Semiconductor Industry, Aerospace and Defense, & European Manufacturing Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Sapphire: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will cover the synthetic sapphire industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions and applications. Furthermore, the ongoing market trends, market growth drivers and challenges impeding the market are discussed.

In edge-defined film-fed growth, a single-crystal sapphire piece can be mechanically extracted from a liquid solution, resulting in the creation of large and complex single-crystal sapphire pieces. For instance, Saint-Gobain uses EFG technology to produce the largest single-crystal sapphire tubes and windows in the world (up to three inches in diameter).

Synthetic sapphire manufacturing is environmentally friendly and less polluting than the production of many alternative materials. It is highly pure, with minimal contamination, no grain boundaries and minimal defects, giving it a range of desirable properties.



Sapphire has a Mohs hardness value of 9, placing it just below diamond, which has a hardness of 10 Mohs. As the second hardest material in nature after diamond and with exceptional optical qualities, physical strength, resistance to impact, abrasion and corrosion, durability under extreme pressure and temperature, bio-compatibility and chemical inertness, sapphire is an ideal base material for deposition of semiconductor materials for manufacturing optical and electronic devices.

Its ability to be fashioned into nearly any shape for a variety of applications and its electrical and material properties make it the predominant base material for LEDs and sapphire optics. Sapphire is very stiff. Its Young's modulus is 435 GPa, making it six times stiffer than quartz, so it can't be stretched or deformed easily. These properties make sapphire one of the strongest and most durable materials of present times.

Market size and estimations will be provided in terms of revenue considering 2021 as base year and market forecasts will be given from 2022-2027. The market size for regional (regions by end use) and country-level (countries by end use) will also be covered. The impact of COVID-19 was also considered while deriving market estimations.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Coverage of the most important technological, economic, and environmental considerations in the synthetic sapphire industry

Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for synthetic sapphire, and corresponding market share analysis based on application, end user, and geographic region

Latest information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages

Assessment of the underlying technological, environmental, legal/regulatory, and political trends that may influence the size and nature of the market

Market assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the synthetic sapphire market, along with its implications on demand and supply, price impact and various government strategic decisions

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

2.1 Overview of the Synthetic Sapphire Industry



Chapter 3 Market Trends

3.1 Industry Landscape

3.2 Future Trends

3.2.1 Social Benefits of Sapphire Crystal

3.3 Growth Drivers

3.3.1 Expanding Electronics Industry

3.3.2 Semiconductor Industry

3.3.3 Aerospace and Defense

3.3.4 European Manufacturing

3.4 Restraints

3.4.1 High Cost of Material

3.4.2 Customization Requirements

3.4.3 Short Life Span Products

3.5 Key Market Growth Opportunities

3.5.1 Optics

3.5.2 Surging Pharmaceutical Industry

3.5.3 Regulatory Trends

3.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4 Technology Background

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Features of Single Crystal Sapphire

4.1.2 Flame Fusion

4.1.3 Czochralski Sapphire

4.1.4 Bridgman Process

4.1.5 Edge-Defined Film-Fed Growth (Efg)

4.1.6 Shaped Crystal Growth, the Stepanov Method

4.1.7 Heat Exchanger Method

4.1.8 Gradient Solidification Method

4.1.9 Goi (Kyropoulos) Sapphire Crystal Growth

4.2 Substrate Material, Led Industry

4.3 Silicon on Sapphire Technology

4.4 Production Process

4.5 Raw Material Analysis

4.6 Advantages, Sapphire Windows

4.7 Patent Analysis



Chapter 5 Industry Value Chain, Covid-19 Impact and Pricing Analysis

5.1 Value Chain

5.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Synthetic Sapphire Industry

5.3 Pricing Analysis



Chapter 6 Vendor Matrix

6.1 List of Vendors

6.2 Major Stakeholders



Chapter 7 Synthetic Gems and Crystals: Market Overview

7.1 Definition

7.2 Crystalline Substances

7.2.1 Types of Gemstones and Industrial Crystals

7.3 History of Synthetic Gems and Crystals

7.4 Rubies

7.5 Diamonds

7.6 Quartz

7.7 Mica

7.8 Garnet

7.9 Other Types of Synthetic Gemstones

7.9.1 Alexandrite

7.9.2 Amethyst

7.9.3 Emeralds

7.9.4 Spinel

7.10 Synthetic Gems and Industrial Crystals

7.11 Synthetic Gems and Industrial Crystals: Market Details

7.11.1 Diamonds

7.11.2 Rubies

7.11.3 Garnets

7.11.4 Other Gemstones

7.11.5 Quartz

7.11.6 Mica



Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Emerging Applications

8.1.2 Optical

8.2 Sapphire Substrates

8.3 Display

8.4 Others



Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End Use

9.1 Overview

9.2 Light Emitting Diode (Led) Manufacturing

9.3 Semiconductors

9.4 Consumer Electronics

9.5 Medical Devices

9.6 Military and Aerospace

9.6.1 Defense

9.6.2 Missiles

9.7 Industrial

9.8 Others



Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

10.1 Global Synthetic Sapphire Market

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 United Kingdom

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Russia

10.3.5 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Middle East and Africa



Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company Market Shares

11.3 Major Mergers, Acquisitions and New Product Development



Chapter 12 Company Profiles

American Elements

Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Co. Ltd.

Crystalwise Technology Inc.

Hansol Technics Co. Ltd.

Iljin Display Co. Ltd.

Juropol Sp. Z O.O.

Kyocera Corp.

Monocrystal Inc.

On Semiconductor Corp.

Rubicon Technology Inc.

Rayotek Scientific Inc.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Schott AG

