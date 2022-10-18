Global Synthetic Sapphire Market Report 2022-2027: Expanding Electronics Industry, Semiconductor Industry, Aerospace and Defense, & European Manufacturing Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Sapphire: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report will cover the synthetic sapphire industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions and applications. Furthermore, the ongoing market trends, market growth drivers and challenges impeding the market are discussed.
In edge-defined film-fed growth, a single-crystal sapphire piece can be mechanically extracted from a liquid solution, resulting in the creation of large and complex single-crystal sapphire pieces. For instance, Saint-Gobain uses EFG technology to produce the largest single-crystal sapphire tubes and windows in the world (up to three inches in diameter).
Synthetic sapphire manufacturing is environmentally friendly and less polluting than the production of many alternative materials. It is highly pure, with minimal contamination, no grain boundaries and minimal defects, giving it a range of desirable properties.
Sapphire has a Mohs hardness value of 9, placing it just below diamond, which has a hardness of 10 Mohs. As the second hardest material in nature after diamond and with exceptional optical qualities, physical strength, resistance to impact, abrasion and corrosion, durability under extreme pressure and temperature, bio-compatibility and chemical inertness, sapphire is an ideal base material for deposition of semiconductor materials for manufacturing optical and electronic devices.
Its ability to be fashioned into nearly any shape for a variety of applications and its electrical and material properties make it the predominant base material for LEDs and sapphire optics. Sapphire is very stiff. Its Young's modulus is 435 GPa, making it six times stiffer than quartz, so it can't be stretched or deformed easily. These properties make sapphire one of the strongest and most durable materials of present times.
Market size and estimations will be provided in terms of revenue considering 2021 as base year and market forecasts will be given from 2022-2027. The market size for regional (regions by end use) and country-level (countries by end use) will also be covered. The impact of COVID-19 was also considered while deriving market estimations.
- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Coverage of the most important technological, economic, and environmental considerations in the synthetic sapphire industry
- Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for synthetic sapphire, and corresponding market share analysis based on application, end user, and geographic region
- Latest information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)
- Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages
- Assessment of the underlying technological, environmental, legal/regulatory, and political trends that may influence the size and nature of the market
- Market assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the synthetic sapphire market, along with its implications on demand and supply, price impact and various government strategic decisions
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
2.1 Overview of the Synthetic Sapphire Industry
Chapter 3 Market Trends
3.1 Industry Landscape
3.2 Future Trends
3.2.1 Social Benefits of Sapphire Crystal
3.3 Growth Drivers
3.3.1 Expanding Electronics Industry
3.3.2 Semiconductor Industry
3.3.3 Aerospace and Defense
3.3.4 European Manufacturing
3.4 Restraints
3.4.1 High Cost of Material
3.4.2 Customization Requirements
3.4.3 Short Life Span Products
3.5 Key Market Growth Opportunities
3.5.1 Optics
3.5.2 Surging Pharmaceutical Industry
3.5.3 Regulatory Trends
3.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7 PESTLE Analysis
Chapter 4 Technology Background
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Features of Single Crystal Sapphire
4.1.2 Flame Fusion
4.1.3 Czochralski Sapphire
4.1.4 Bridgman Process
4.1.5 Edge-Defined Film-Fed Growth (Efg)
4.1.6 Shaped Crystal Growth, the Stepanov Method
4.1.7 Heat Exchanger Method
4.1.8 Gradient Solidification Method
4.1.9 Goi (Kyropoulos) Sapphire Crystal Growth
4.2 Substrate Material, Led Industry
4.3 Silicon on Sapphire Technology
4.4 Production Process
4.5 Raw Material Analysis
4.6 Advantages, Sapphire Windows
4.7 Patent Analysis
Chapter 5 Industry Value Chain, Covid-19 Impact and Pricing Analysis
5.1 Value Chain
5.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Synthetic Sapphire Industry
5.3 Pricing Analysis
Chapter 6 Vendor Matrix
6.1 List of Vendors
6.2 Major Stakeholders
Chapter 7 Synthetic Gems and Crystals: Market Overview
7.1 Definition
7.2 Crystalline Substances
7.2.1 Types of Gemstones and Industrial Crystals
7.3 History of Synthetic Gems and Crystals
7.4 Rubies
7.5 Diamonds
7.6 Quartz
7.7 Mica
7.8 Garnet
7.9 Other Types of Synthetic Gemstones
7.9.1 Alexandrite
7.9.2 Amethyst
7.9.3 Emeralds
7.9.4 Spinel
7.10 Synthetic Gems and Industrial Crystals
7.11 Synthetic Gems and Industrial Crystals: Market Details
7.11.1 Diamonds
7.11.2 Rubies
7.11.3 Garnets
7.11.4 Other Gemstones
7.11.5 Quartz
7.11.6 Mica
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 Emerging Applications
8.1.2 Optical
8.2 Sapphire Substrates
8.3 Display
8.4 Others
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End Use
9.1 Overview
9.2 Light Emitting Diode (Led) Manufacturing
9.3 Semiconductors
9.4 Consumer Electronics
9.5 Medical Devices
9.6 Military and Aerospace
9.6.1 Defense
9.6.2 Missiles
9.7 Industrial
9.8 Others
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
10.1 Global Synthetic Sapphire Market
10.2 North America
10.2.1 United States
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 United Kingdom
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Russia
10.3.5 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.3 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Middle East and Africa
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Company Market Shares
11.3 Major Mergers, Acquisitions and New Product Development
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- American Elements
- Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Co. Ltd.
- Crystalwise Technology Inc.
- Hansol Technics Co. Ltd.
- Iljin Display Co. Ltd.
- Juropol Sp. Z O.O.
- Kyocera Corp.
- Monocrystal Inc.
- On Semiconductor Corp.
- Rubicon Technology Inc.
- Rayotek Scientific Inc.
- Saint-Gobain S.A.
- Schott AG
