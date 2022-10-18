AI in Medical Imaging Market to hit USD 16.5 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The artificial intelligence in medical imaging market value is projected to exceed USD 16.5 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionized the medical imaging landscape as it offers healthcare experts improved diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning. The technology has opened a new path for diseases diagnosis and evaluation of medical images. The integration of machine learning (ML) has also enhanced clinical outcomes and next-generation diagnostic methods. The advent of new AI software and the incorporation of such tools for routine diagnosis will allow for more accurate clinical outcomes.

AI in medical imaging market from the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) modality segment surpassed USD 300 million in 2021, driven by several advantages associated with the process. MRI scans provide images with a substantial amount of information that can be decoded by AI algorithms. This information can be used for more accurate diagnoses and findings. Image analysis using AI can significantly reduce MRI scan times, allowing radiology departments to save waiting times for patients and provide comfortable care.

The clinics segment held a 19% revenue share of the AI in medical imaging market in 2021. Clinics are scaling up the use of advanced technologies like AI algorithms to streamline workflow in these setups. AI-powered image analytics can help clinics to reduce scan time which could lead to helps healthcare providers to operate improved operational efficiency and cost savings. Growing patient footfall across these healthcare settings could support the deployment of AI-based medical imaging systems.

Asia Pacific AI in medical imaging market accounted for over 21% of business share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. The healthcare sector across the region is witnessing robust technological transformation. Emerging trends in the healthcare sector such as robotics, big data analytics, telemedicine, AI, 3D printing, and so on have fostered the establishment of technologically equipped healthcare facilities. Increasing disposable income in countries such as India, China, and Japan will offers lucrative business opportunities for new market entrants.

The competitive landscape of AI in medical imaging market comprises of major players such as Arterys Inc., DIGITAL DIAGNOSTICS INC., GE Healthcare, IBM, InformAI, LLC, Intel Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lunit Inc., Nanox Imaging LTD., and Siemens Healthcare Gmbh. These firms are expanding their AI capabilities and introducing novel products to their portfolios.

